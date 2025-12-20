How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Elon: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Before Virginia Tech faces Virginia to open up ACC play, they have to wrap up non-conference play with a game against Elon today.

The Hokies are 13-7 all-time against the Phoenix, with the first meeting coming back in 1914. The most recent meeting was in 2008. At Cassell Coliseum, Tech is 12-5 in the series.

A win would take the Hokies to 11-2 heading into ACC play. The last time that VT went 11-2 in their

first 13 games was 2022-23. It would be the Hokies’ fifth consecutive victory and be Tech’s eighth in a row on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Dec. 20, 2025 | 2:00 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum

TV | ACC Network Extra

RADIO | VT Sports Network



Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst

Another opportunity for a win

Dec 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) attempts a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Tech recorded its fourth 20-point victory of the season and second in a row with an 82-53 win over Maryland Eastern Shore Sunday. The Hokies shared the ball exceptionally well, recording 24 assists on 31 field goals. Sophomore Izaiah Pasha stepped up in the absence of Jailen Bedford (illness). Pasha played 27 minutes, his highest total of the season thus far, and recorded several season highs, including points (7), assists (6), and steals (2). His +24 plus/minus led all players.

Neo Avdalas recorded his second 30-point game of the season with a 30-point effort against Western Carolina, helping the Hokies to extend their winning streak. The Greek national scored 24 in the second half, a performance that included four 3-pointers. With the effort, he became the second ACC athlete to record two 30-point games this season joining Duke’s Cameron Boozer. On the weekend, Avdalas led the Hokies in scoring again, this time with 16 points in another home victory. He recorded seven assists, the eighth time this season he has produced five or more. On the defensive end, he also recorded three steals, which was a season high. For the week, the guard averaged 23 points and shot 54% from the field. Avdalas becomes the third Hokie in the ACC era to win the award multiple times (Jeff Allen in 2007-08 and Landers Nolley in 2019-20). The freshman guard is tenth in the ACC at 5.0 assists per game and is ninth with a 2.61 assist to turnover ratio.

Will Virginia Tech be able to get another win today and then turn their focus to their biggest rival?

