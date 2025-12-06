How to Watch Virginia Tech vs George Mason: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After beating South Carolina in the ACC/SEC challenge, Virginia Tech is looking to spoil George Mason's 9-0 start today.

The Hokies have met the Patriots twice on the hardwood, posting a 1-1 record. The last meeting came in February of 1992, a 54-53 game that went the Patriots’ way in Fairfax. That was the second meeting that season as the Hokies registered a 76-64 victory in December.

Tuesday night in the first road game of the season, VT defeated South Carolina 86-83 in OT. The contest was the first this season in which the Hokies turned the ball over more than their opposition (9-8). The Hokies recorded two season highs as a team: 54 paint points and 34 points off the bench.

Here is how you can watch today's game"

Dec. 6, 2025 | 3:00 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum

TV | ACC Network Extra

RADIO | VT Sports Network



Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst

With VT, Young is 13-7 against other schools from the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Hokies dropped the third-place game to VCU 86-68. After the game with George Mason, the Hokies will have two opportunities to take on rival UVA, in the first game of ACC play (Dec. 31 at Cassell) and the last game (March 7 in Charlottesville).

A win would be the Hokies’ second in a row, rebounding from dropping two in The Bahamas last week. It would be Tech’s fifth in a row on Carilion Clinic court at Cassell Coliseum, and it would move Young’s record against other Commonwealth schools to 14-7 at VT.

This is also another chance for Neo Avdalas to show why he is one of the best players in the country.

Avdalas signed with Virginia Tech for the 2025-26 season after withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was projected as a potential second-round pick. He was named a 5-star recruit, making

him the second highest-touted recruit in program history, trailing only Dorian Finney-Smith. Avdalas also brings ample pro experience, starting his career with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, and later playing for ASK Karditsas and Peristeri B.C., competing against top European professionals.

He impressed scouts at this year's NBA Draft Combine with back-to-back impressive showings, including a 13-point, 9-rebound, 5 assists, 2 blocks performance. Also, this past summer, Avdalas averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game at the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket

tournament.

