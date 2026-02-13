Where Does Virginia Tech Land In The Latest ESPN Bracketology (Feb. 13)?

Virginia Tech men's hoops claimed a needed road victory, pushing past No. 20 Clemson 76-66 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Hokies (17-8, 6-6 ACC) now stand as the No. 70 seed on ESPN's Bracketology, two spots outside the provisional 68-team field. Prior to Wednesday's showdown, Virginia Tech had lost three of four. However, the Hokies rode a 42-point effort from guards Ben Hammond and Jailen Bedford to a shock victory in Clemson.

Virginia Tech now has six contests remaining in its 2025-26 regular season before the ACC Tournament kicks off on March 10. Here's the list:

vs. Florida State (Feb. 14)

(Feb. 14) at Miami (Feb. 17)

(Feb. 17) vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 21)

(Feb. 21) at North Carolina (Feb. 28)

(Feb. 28) vs. Boston College (March 3)

(March 3) at Virginia (March 7)

All three of Virginia Tech's remaining road contests will be Quadrant 1 opportunities, while none of the Hokies' home contests are registered as such, at the time of writing.

Though Virginia Tech stands on the precipice of the tournament, if it can claim all three of its home contests — and snag a road bout on the way — it stands in a solid position to snag its first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament since the 2020-21 campaign. Making the NCAA Tournament would also mark Tech's first bid to the tournament whatsoever since the 2021-22 season, when the Hokies won the ACC Tournament as the No. 7 seed.

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech currently sits at the No. 9 seed in the ACC standings, set to log a first-round bye and draw eighth-seeded SMU in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Hokies lost to the Mustangs 77-76 on Jan. 14 via a half-court buzzer beater from SMU guard Boopie Miller.

Virginia Tech currently sits at an even .500 in league play, having won six of its 12 league games. Here's a look at their wins and losses:

Wins: then-No. 21 Virginia (95-85, 3OT, Dec. 31), California (78-75, Jan. 10), Notre Dame (89-76, Jan. 17), Syracuse (76-74, Jan. 21), Georgia Tech (71-65, Jan. 27), then-No. 20 Clemson (76-66, Feb. 11)

Losses: Wake Forest (81-78, Jan. 3), Stanford (69-68, Jan. 7), SMU (77-76, Jan. 14), then-No. 23 Louisville (85-71, Jan. 24), then-No. 4 Duke (72-58, Jan. 31), NC State (82-73, Feb. 7)

Virginia Tech's next clash comes against Florida State tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 14) at 2 p.m. ET at home. The contest will be available for viewing on the ACC Network.

