How To Watch Virginia Tech vs No. 12 North Carolina: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
In ESPN's latest bracketology for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Hokies were listed as the 'last team in'. With this game happening this late into the season, this matchup is as important as it gets for Virginia Tech. A road win against a top-15 team in the country would help the Hokies get off the bubble, and insure themselves a spot in the tournament.
ESPN projects Virginia Tech to play Nebraska in a play-in game for the eleven seed as it stands right now. A win would face the Hokies off against No. 6 Vanderbilt in ESPN's bracketology.
A tournament appearance would be Virginia Tech's fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, and Megan Duffy's third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach. Duffy was actually defeated by Virginia Tech in the 2021 NCAA Tournament in the first round as Marquette's head coach.
North Carolina is a current projected No. 3 seed in ESPN's bracketology, and they currently hold a record of 21-4, with a 9-3 record in conference. The Tar Heels' only losses are to UConn, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Florida State. North Carolina is coming off of two consecutive two-point wins against ACC opponents. The Tar Heels defeated Clemson and Stanford on the road with scores of 53-51 and 69-67, respectively.
Virginia Tech has also taken some losses this year, with every one coming against a top school: Iowa, Michigan, Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Notre Dame, NC State, and Syracuse,. The Hokies have taken down Rutgers, Georgia Tech, and Louisville, but a win against North Carolina would make that resumé so much stronger. This is Virginia Tech's last matchup against a ranked team for the rest of the season. The big three of Carleigh Wenzel, Rose Michaeux, and Carys Baker have led the Hokies to some of their strongest wins.
Per Virginia Tech Athletics, here is the Hokies history against North Carolina:
"• Virginia Tech is 16-21 all-time against UNC in women’s basketball in a series that
dates back to 1979.
• The Hokies are 13-14 in conference games against UNC, with all of those meetings
coming in the ACC.
• On the road, VT is 6-11 against the Tar Heels.
• The Hokies have won six straight games in the series by an average margin of 6.3
points per game. Included in that stretch are two OT games and five single digit
games.
• Connections: VT Associate Head Coach Itoro Coleman was on the sidelines at
UNC for each of the last three seasons. Chief of Staff Meghin Williams has also
worked for Coach Banghart and UNC in recent years. "
The Hokies need to lean on Wenzel, Michaeux, and Baker to take down the Tar Heels on the road.
Here's how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech's game against North Carolina:
How To Watch Virginia Tech vs No. 12 North Carolina
TELEVISION: (ACC NETWORK EXTRA)
Announcers: Dean Linke & Marcus Ginyard
RADIO: (VT SPORTS NETWORK)
Announcer: Evan Hughes (HokieSports App)
LIVE STATS:
https://stats.hokiesports.com/wbasketball/live/
TIPOFF TIME: 7:00 p.m. ET
Virginia Tech vs No. 12 North Carolina Game Odds
The Tar Heels are 11.5-point favorites at ESPNBET against the Hokies. ESPNBet has the over/under set at 134.5. ESPN's Analytics gives North Carolina a 81.6% chance to defeat Virginia Tech at home.
Additional Links:
Should Virginia Tech Hire Former Rival West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown as it's Offensive Coordinator?
Virginia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Wide Receiver