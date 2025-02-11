Should Virginia Tech Hire Former Rival West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown as it's Offensive Coordinator?
Virginia Tech is in search of a new offensive coordinator. Former coordinator Tyler Bowen left to be the new offensive line coach at Ohio State, leaving an open spot on the coaching staff. This going to be a big hire for head coach Brent Pry, who has been named as a potential hot-seat candidate heading into 2025. One candidate who has been talked about in recent days is former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. Brown was fired after the 2024 season after compiling a 37-35 record in Morgantown. He would not be the first former West Virginia coach to join Pry's staff this offseason.
With former offensive line coach Matt Moore already being at Virginia Tech, this makes the hiring process for Brown a lot easier. If Brown were to join the Hokies, he would come into a situation from which the Hokies would benefit perfectly, and that is speed. The Hokies are a team that likes to get out and run with quarterback Kyron Drones, and speedy receivers such as Stephen Gosnell, Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane, this can be a good start back as offensive coordinator for Brown.
Adding Moore to the offensive line coaching staff was very much needed, as the Hokies gave up 37 sacks for 224 yards this past season. It is also important to note that Neal Brown had a 15th, 13th, and 11th, ranked offense in his time at Texas Tech as the offensive coordinator.
After coach Brown's firing, he recently discussed in an interview with MetroNews on Sportsline that he would like to continue coaching in a good situation.
"I want to coach, I think there are a lot of positives from a personal perspective and professionally, and there are some really good jobs open. There are jobs that are resourced well in leagues that you can go win. My anticipation is that I will be, but time will tell.” Coach Brown went on to say: "I’ve got a ton of energy, I think the natural assumption sometimes once somebody is let go, is ‘they must be beat up.’ I’m not.”
As Brown said, only time will tell if he is back coaching or not. But if he does decide to return, the Virginia Tech job would be a very intriguing one to consider based on coach Moore being there and the pieces intact on offense.
