How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. No. 20 Clemson: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech basketball squares off with Clemson tomorrow in Littlejohn Coliseum (Clemson, S.C.); ahead of the tussle, here's how you can watch and listen in for tomorrow's tilt:

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network TV Voices: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (color), Jim Boeheim (color)

Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (color), Jim Boeheim (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game notes:

Virginia Tech is in the midst of a slump, having dropped three of its last four contests and facing a potentially must-win test vs. Clemson tomorrow. The Hokies (16-8, 5-6 ACC) currently sit as the fourth team out of the 68-team field on ESPN's Bracketology, and a win against the Tigers would give Virginia Tech its third Quadrant 1 victory of the season.

The Hokies currently hold two Quadrant 1 victories, coming against then-No. 21 Virginia (Dec. 31) at home and vs. Syracuse (Jan. 21) on the road. Virginia Tech has a 1-2 record against ranked opponents this year, beating the Cavaliers while losing to then-No. 23 Louisville (Jan. 24) and then-No. 4 Duke (Jan. 31).

Heading into the contest, head coach Mike Young is uncertain on the status of sophomore guard Tyler Johnson.

"I just looked down at him before coming on," Young said to The Virginian-Pilot's David Teel. "He's working out right now, full blast. Will not be in any part of our practice today. He's going full speed. He's getting close.

"He will not be in any contact drills today. If he is tomorrow, it would be his first day, so the likelihood of him playing Wednesday is not good, barring some miracle. I hate to keep pushing it off. I hate to give the impression that I'm being less than honest, I'm not. it just is day-to-day. He's champing at the bit. He had a great day yesterday. He ran full speed, he looked great doing it — off both feet, off the injured foot with no hesitation. But we also have to do what's best for him and to ensure that he's well and ready to participate and is healthy and comfortable and confident."

Of good news, wing Neoklis Avdalas produced a stellar performance against NC State last time out. After averaging 5.3 points per game in his previous three contests, the Greek freshman produced 14 points against the Wolfpack, doing so on an efficient 5-for-6 clip from the field. On the season, Avdalas is averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds on 39/29/67% shooting splits.

Meanwhile, guard Ben Hammond was restrained to a scoreless output by NC State, blanked in a 0-for-9 effort. Hammond's efforts was his first in single-digits since California (Jan. 10) and his lowest point total of the season. His previous low was three points vs. Charlotte on Nov. 16.

I'll have you covered tomorrow live from Clemson with live score updates, the postgame words from head coach Mike Young and a game recap.

