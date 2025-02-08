How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After taking a loss to SMU earlier this week, Virginia Tech hopes to bounce back today on the road against Notre Dame. Virginia Tech is still competing for a first round bye in the ACC Tournament and could use a win today after falling short vs the Mustangs.
Tech enters Saturday’s tilt with Notre Dame having won two of its last three games, including back-to-back road victories over Florida State and Virginia. Sean Pedulla erupted for a game-high 28 points to lead Tech to an 82-76 victory the last time these two sides squared off. In the Hokies’ last trip to Notre Dame, the Hokies had their six-game winning streak in the series snapped, 74-66. It was the longest active winning streak forTech against an ACC foe. VT leads the all-time series 11-10. Tech has a 4-5 record at Notre Dame. Prior to last season, the Hokies’ last loss to ND came on March 7, 2020. in Mike Young’s first season. The Irish won that game, 64-56. In Tech’s last five wins against the Irish, the Hokies are averaging 81.6 ppg.
Tobi Lawal has four double-doubles on the season, which are the most by a VT player since Lynn Kidd’s five from last season. Lawal had four double-doubles a year ago at VCU. Lawal became the first Hokie to record back-to-back double-doubles since Justyn Mutts did so in November 2022. The London, England native is one of four players to rank in the top 20 in both scoring and rebounding in ACC-only games.
Tech point guard Ben Hammond and Notre Dame forward Garrett Sundra both played prep ball at Paul VI, leading the Panthers to a No. 1 ranking in 2024.
Here is how you can watch the game and listen it this afternoon.
Virginia Tech Projected Starting Lineup
G Ben Hammond
G Tyler Johnson
G Jaden Schutt
F Tobi Lawal
C Mylyjael Poteat
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 7.5 point underdog today and the total is set at 135.5.
