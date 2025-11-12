How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Saint Joseph: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
Virginia Tech is back on the hardwood tonight. The Hokies are going to welcome Saint Joseph's to Blacksburg and look to move to 3-0. They are coming off of a huge non-conference win against Providence and have some early season momentum.
The Hokies and Hawks have matched up seven previous times on the hardwood with St. Joe’s owns a narrow 4-3 lead. Last season, the two clubs met at The Palestra for the 2024 Holiday Hoopfest in Philly with the Hawks is earning a 20-point victory.
All three meetings in the series are in Blacksburg has gone the Hokies’ way with those occurring in 1996, 1998, and 2000 as members of the Atlantic 10 conference. This meeting is the first of two that Mike Young and VT will have with a member of the A-10 in the regular season. On Dec. 6 George Mason will visit Cassell for a 3 p.m. tip.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Nov. 12, 2025 | 7 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum
TV | ACCNX
RADIO | VT Sports Network
Evan Hughes, PxP Zach Mackey, PxP
Mack McCarthy, Analyst, Mike Burnop, Analyst
Another Big Game for Avdalas?
Tonight is going to be another chance for the country to see what a talent Neoklis Avdalas is.
Honored as the ACC’s Co-Rookie and CoPlayer of the Week, Neo Avdalas led the Hokies with 33 points at
Mohegan Sun in the OT win over PC. He also
recorded five rebounds and six assists. The
last time an athlete had 30-5-5 was Keve Aluma (Feb. 3, 2021 at Pitt).
He became the first VT freshman to record 30 or more points since 2019 (Landers Nolley). Avdalas hit five triples in the game, the most for a VT player since Jaydon Young’s five vs. Miami on Feb. 22, 2025. He’s the only ACC athlete to own a 30-point game so far this season.
Avdalas signed with Virginia Tech for
the 2025-26 season after withdrawing from
the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was projected
as a potential second-round pick.
He was named a 5-star recruit, making
him the second highest-touted recruit in program history, trailing only Dorian Finney-Smith. Avdalas also brings ample pro experience, starting his career with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, and later playing for ASK Karditsas and Peristeri B.C., competing against top European professionals.
He impressed scouts at this year's NBA Draft
Combine with back-to-back impressive
showings, including a 13-point, 9-rebound,
5 assists, 2 blocks performance.
Also, this past summer, Avdalas averaged
14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per
game at the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket
tournament.