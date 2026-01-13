How to Watch Virginia Tech vs SMU: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Tomorrow's Matchup

The Hokies are going for two in a row tonight when they face SMU on the road tomorrow night. After consecutive losses to Wake Forest and Stanford, Virginia Tech bounced back with a win over California over the weekend. SMU is one of the more talented rosters in the conference and will present a big challenge for Mike Young's team.

The Hokies are 0-1 all-time against SMU, with the only matchup coming last season at Cassell Coliseum. Tech fell 81-75 to the visiting Mustangs. Jaden Schutt led the Hokies with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. The Hokies and Mustangs have no common opponents at this point in the season. Tech has only ever played five games in the state of Texas, with the most recent one

coming in 1996. VT is 3-2 in those games. VT’s Jailen Bedford is poised for something of a homecoming against SMU. He is from Austin, Texas, roughly three hours south of Dallas via I-35

Here is how you can watch tomorrow's game:

Jan. 14, 2025 | 9:00 p.m. | Moody Coliseum

TV | ACC Network

RADIO | VT Sports Network



Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst

Can the Hokies win?

Jan 10, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ben Hammond (3) celebrates a basket with a foul during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

If Virginia Tech wins, they would exceed their win total from last season.

A win would be Tech’s second in a row after suffering consecutive one-possession losses Jan. 3 & Jan. 7. It would be the Hokies’ second on the road this season. VT is 1-1 in true road games. It would also be VT’s 14th in 18 games. Last season, the Hokies went 13-19.

Jaden Schutt led the game in minutes played and led the Hokies with a plus/minus of +18. The Hokies allowed zero fastbreak points against the Bears, days after recording zero themselves. It was the first time that either had occurred this season. The 87% mark from the line was the team’s best in a game this season. The Hokies’ 23% from beyond the arc was their worst mark this season. It was the second time this season that the Hokies had six double-figure scorers (St. Joe’s on Nov. 12). Tech participated in its third consecutive one-score game. In that stretch, it was the first win. On the season, VT is 4-2 in one-score games.

In wins, the Hokies are averaging 15.8 assists and 9.5 turnovers. In losses, those figures are 11.8 and 12.5.

Virginia Tech will have to play well to win, but they have enough offense to hang around with the Mustangs.

