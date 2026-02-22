Updated NET/KenPom Rankings for Virginia Tech After 82-63 Win Over Wake Forest

Virginia Tech men's basketball notched a get-back win with its 82-63 triumph over Wake Forest yesterday afternoon; as a result, the Hokies have made strides in KenPom and the NET, with three games to go until their 2025-26 regular season ends.

New Rankings

Virginia Tech (18-10, 7-8 ACC) currently clocks in at No. 56 on KenPom; the Hokies hold a +13.59 net rating on Pomeroy's metrics. Pomeroy assesses the Hokies an adjusted offensive rating of 116.5 (No. 72), an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 102.9 (No. 58), an adjusted tempo marker of 66.9 (No. 210), a luck factor of +.022 (No. 129), and a strength of schedule rating of +8.84 (No. 66).

On the NET rankings, Virginia Tech now ranks at No. 50, 6 spots up from No. 56. The Hokies sport a 3-8 record in Quad 1 games, a 4-1 record vs. Quad 2 foes, a 3-1 record against Quad 3 opponents and a perfect 7-0 mark against Quadrant 4 teams.

Virginia Tech has three games remaining in the regular season, with two set on the road and one final clash at Cassell Coliseum. Here's the order:

at No. 16 North Carolina (Feb. 28)

vs. Boston College (March 3, home finale)

at No. 14 Virginia (March 7)

Still, the Hokies face an upward battle, even beyond their slate, to qualify for the tournament. Virginia Tech did not move up in the 8:45 p.m. release Saturday night, but moved up two spots into the No. 72 seed at the 11 p.m. ET update.

Six players scored in double-figures in Virginia Tech's 82-63 victory over Wake Forest yesterday; the effort was paced by wing Neoklis Avdalas and forward Tobi Lawal, who each logged 17 points. It was Avdalas' first time leading the team in points since Jan. 7 vs. Stanford, where he logged 21 points.

Lawal, in his second-to-last game in Cassell Coliseum, hauled in nine rebounds. Four other Hokies logged 10 or more points: forward Amani Hansberry (13), guard Ben Hammond (12), center Christian Gurdak (10) and guard Jailen Bedford (10).

Gurdak went a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, with all 10 of his points arriving in the second half.

With the victory, the Hokies moved back to one game below .500 in league play.

Virginia Tech embarks on a road trip next, venturing to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to play No. 16 UNC on Saturday, Feb. 28. The contest will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET, and coverage will be on ESPN2.

