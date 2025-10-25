Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's Exhibition Contest vs. Duquesne
Virginia Tech basketball plays its home exhibition contest vs. Duquesne today. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 39, Duquesne 34
Duquesne closed the half on a 8-0 run. Virginia Tech has limited the Dukes to 37/27/47 shooting splits so far. Lawal and Hammond lead the team in scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
H1 1:27 | Virginia Tech 39, Duquesne 29
The Hokies have shot only 45.5% from the free throw line, they've shot 68.8% inside the arc.
H1 5:19 | Virginia Tech 32, Duquesne 24
Thus far, guard Ben Hammond has been balling out. The sophomore has tallied 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
H1 11:31 | Virginia Tech 19, Duquesne 9
Virginia Tech has kept the Dukes from knocking down a field goal for the last 5:22. Duquesne is shooting 2-for-9 (22.2%) from the field. The Hokies have taken 12 shots and made 8.
H1 13:28 | Virginia Tech 19, Duquesne 8
The Hokies are now on an 11-0 run. Lawal's up to nine points.
H1 16:00 | Virginia Tech 10, Duquesne 8
Virginia Tech's Greek newcomer, Neoklis Avdalas, paces the Hokies with four points after four minutes. All 10 of the Hokies' points have come in the paint.
PRE-GAME:
The Hokies' starting five will consist of Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal, Tyler Johnson, Amani Hansberry and Neoklis Avdalas.