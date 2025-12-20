Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Elon
Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Elon today at 2 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting five is as follows:
- No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
- No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard
- No. 10 - Tyler Johnson - Guard
- No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
- No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center
Neoklis Avdalas and Antonio Dorn have not been sighted in the building; Gurdak makes his first career start.
