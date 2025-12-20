Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Elon

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Elon today at 2 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting five is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard

- Ben Hammond - Guard No. 10 - Tyler Johnson - Guard

- Tyler Johnson - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

Neoklis Avdalas and Antonio Dorn have not been sighted in the building; Gurdak makes his first career start.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: