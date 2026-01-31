All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. No. 4 Duke

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Virginia Tech men's basketball faces off against No. 4 Duke today at 12 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 15:30 | Duke 9, Virginia Tech 7

Both teams exchange triples — Duke's three-pointer came from Maliq Brown, while the Hokies' trey was from Hansberry.

H1 16:10 | Duke 6, Virginia Tech 4

Isaiah Evan escapes free for a lay-in. All six of the Blue Devils' points have come in the post. Bedford counters with a slam dunk. #Hokies

H1 17:10 | Duke 4, Virginia Tech 2

Hansberry. To. Lawal. Slam.

H1 18:00 | Duke 2, Virginia Tech 0

Patrick Ngongba's the first on the board. Slammed it home off the feed from Cayden Boozer. The Hokies have yet to get on the board.

H1 18:40 | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0

No scoring in the first 1:20. Duke is 0-for-3.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Duke 0

Hokies vs. No. 4 Duke is underway. Duke wins the tip. Game's on ESPN.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  • No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
  • No. 1 - Tobi Lawal - Forward
  • No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard
  • No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
  • No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

