Preview and final score prediction for Virginia Tech vs No. 4 Duke Blue Devils.

Virginia Tech will be looking for its second two-game conference win streak of the season against its toughest opponent, the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils. Last time out, on Tuesday, the Hokies took down Georgia Tech, 71-65, also at Cassell Coliseum.

Saturday's contest will be the 68th all-time matchup, and the 30th time in ACC action. The Blue Devils hold nearly every record edge on paper: 13-54 all-time, 21-8 in conference,14-10 in Blacksburg, and riding atop a three-game win streak against the Hokies. Duke has also failed to drop an ACC matchup this season at an 8-0 record. Yet, the glaringly relevant 5-2 record that Tech holds at home in its last seven meetings serves as a reminder that Cassell can always be a tough venue to win at.

Who takes it?

Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) celebrates a basket during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Three months ago, right before the season started, this contest was circled as a marquee freshman matchup between Neoklis Avdalas and Cameron Boozer. Early in non-conference action, both hoisted 30-point scoring victories (Avdalas: 33 points vs Providence, Boozer: 35 points vs Indiana State).

Boozer has continued to dominate his stellar freshman campaign into conference play, as he remains in the top 20 in the nation in both rebounds per game (20th: 9.89) and points per game (4th: 23.68 ppg). Avdalas' scoring prowess has lessened over conference action, but his 6'9 frame has allowed his distribution to remain excellent as he is averaging 4.67 assists per game in conference play.

"We've got to get Avdalas back to playing like Avdalas, sharing and distributing," Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said following the victory over the Yellow Jackets. "Avdalas is an elite passer, an elite playmaker and he's a great player. And we're going to figure it out. We're going to figure it out together. We've got to alter some things and we will."

The Hokies will still be without sophomore Tyler Johnson, who last played in the December 20 contest against Elon, yet fellow sophomore Ben Hammond has exploded during conference play. Hammond leads the team in conference points per game with an even 17, which started with his 30-point victory over the then No.21 Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hokies have been surfing the tournament bubble all season, and a win over Duke would definitely spike their case, but can it be done?

Tech will have the full extent of the Cassell Guard behind them, so Blacksburg will be more than shaking come noon, but Boozer and the Blue Devils' offense will be tough to stop. I think Duke takes it, but I do expect this contest to be high scoring contest and for the result to be closer than expected.

Final score: Duke 79, Virginia Tech 76

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: