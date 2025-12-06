All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. George Mason

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

In this story:

Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on George Mason today at 3 p.m. ET in search of halting the Patriots' unblemished 9-0 start to the season. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  • No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
  • No. 10 - Tyler Johnson - Guard
  • No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward
  • No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
  • No. 77 - Antonio Dorn - Center

More Virginia Tech Basketball News:

Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

Share on XFollow thomashughes_05
Home/Basketball