Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Hoops vs. SMU

Virginia Tech men's basketball squares off against SMU tonight at 9 p.m. ET in what's a Quad 1 opportunity on the road for the Hokies. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | SMU 39, Virginia Tech 38

The Hokies trail by one at the break. They shot 4-for-14 from deep. Bedford with nine, Lawal with eight. SMU is 1-for-7 from deep; Jaron Pierre Jr.'s try right with one second left hit back rim.

H1 0:16 | SMU 39, Virginia Tech 38

Lawal splits his free throws on his second trip to the line. He has five rebounds and eight points.

H1 0:38 | SMU 39, Virginia Tech 37

Lawal knocks a pair of free throws from the stripe. SMU leads by two. Avdalas is 0-for-4 from trey, 1-for-6 overall. He looked solid at points but jittery from the arc.

H1 1:26 | SMU 36, Virginia Tech 35

Nifty see-saw scoring stretch for both units: Washington tip-in, Avdalas shifty lay-in, Toombs jumper. SMU leads by one. #Hokies

H1 2:28 | Virginia Tech 33, SMU 32

Lawal knocks down his third trey of the season, followed by a lay-in from Schutt that gives the Hokies the lead. Avdalas fired a cross-court pass to Schutt that was between two defenders. Nice heads-up awareness from the Greek wing.

H1 4:20 | SMU 30, Virginia Tech 28

Schutt from deep. Two-point deficit for the Hokies. They've hit three of their last four.

H1 7:50 | SMU 23, Virginia Tech 19

The Hokies are down four at the U-8 MTO. Tech started 5-for-9; struggled through a 2-for-12 stretch where they missed eight straight. 2-for-9 from deep today, 16-11 deficit on the glass.

H1 8:27 | SMU 21, Virginia Tech 19

Hansberry gets inside for an and-one; misses the FT. Two-point game as the Hokies have gone on a 7-0 run.

H1 8:58 | SMU 21, Virginia Tech 17

#Hokies break the drought with a Bedford trey. He's up to nine points on a 3-for-6 clip. Asie from him, Tech has shot 3-for-13 today.

H1 9:19 | SMU 21, Virginia Tech 14

Run went up to 9-0 before Avdalas got to the line and cashed a pair of FTs. The Hokies have now missed their last eight shots.

H1 11:43 | SMU 17, Virginia Tech 12

SMU went on a quick 5-0 run to create some separation. After starting 5-for-9, the Hokies have missed their last four shots.

H1 13:29 | Virginia Tech 12, SMU 12

The Hokies are running with a quintet of Lawal, Schutt, Hammond, Avdalas (looks like he's fine) and Dorn. Jailen Bedford, who's on the bench right now, leads all scorers with six.

H1 15:03 | Virginia Tech 10, SMU 10

SMU's lead restored after a pair of free throws. Of note: Avdalas checked out of the game after coming down hard. Jaden Schutt's in. Looks like Avdalas was fidgeting with his left knee on the sideline. Antonio Dorn checks in at the 15:03 mark — his first action since Dec. 14, vs. UMES.

H1 16:00 | Virginia Tech 9, SMU 8

After a Hansberry lay-in off the feed from Hammond ties it at six — then, SMU responded — Bedford strikes from deep to give Virginia Tech its first lead of the day.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 4, SMU 4

The Hokies start it off with a 2-for-6 clip. Buckets from Jailen Bedford and Ben Hammond have us tied at 4-all 2:57 in.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard

- Ben Hammond - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

