Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Georgia Tech tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 11:46 | Virginia Tech 15, Georgia Tech 12

Avdalas knocks down a trey for his first points of the game. Was 0-for-4 prior to the shot. Georgia Tech's Baye Ndongo knocks down a layup and we're now at the U-12 MTO. The Hokies lead by three.

H1 13:15 | Virginia Tech 12, Georgia Tech 10

Gurdak knocks one down and just like that, the #Hokies have flipped a nine-point deficit into a three-point lead.

H1 14:07 | Virginia Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10

10-1 run for the Hokies since Craft knocked down his third triple. Five of those have came from Hammond. He leads the team in points per game (16.6) in ACC games.

H1 15:00 | Georgia Tech 10, Virginia Tech 8

The Hokies close it to five off a Hammond jumper, then the sophomore hits again from the left corner to make it a two-point game.

H1 17:00 | Georgia Tech 9, Virginia Tech 3

The Hokies are on the board via a Hansberry trey.

H1 18:30 | Georgia Tech 6, Virginia Tech 0

Kam Craft's hot to start this one. A pair of triples from him has the Yellow Jackets up by six. #Hokies yet to get on the board a minute and a half in.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Georgia Tech 0

Tobi Lawal wins the tip and we're underway in Blacksburg.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 1 - Tobi Lawal - Forward

- Tobi Lawal - Forward No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard

- Ben Hammond - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

