Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. Syracuse

Virginia Tech men's hoops squares off against Syracuse tonight at 9 p.m. ET in hopes of raising its record in league play over .500. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H2 15:48 | Syracuse 44, Virginia Tech 37

Happened again. Avdalas lay-in cut it to four, but Nate Kingz hit from deep for the third time today. He's up to 11 points. The Hokies trail by seven at the U-16 media timeout of the second half.

H2 17:50 | Syracuse 41, Virginia Tech 35

Feels like every time that the Hokies close it to four or five, Syracuse has just enough push back to fend off Tech. The Hokies are playing well, save for defending the three-ball.

H2 19:40 | Syracuse 37, Virginia Tech 32

Hansberry gets the second-half scoring underway. Five-point game.

HALFTIME | Syracuse 37, Virginia Tech 30

Syracuse didn't score for the final 2:59, but the #Hokies' trey from Hammond was their lone bucket in the final five minutes. Orange have held Avdalas to 2-for-9 shooting.

H1 0:46 | Syracuse 37, Virginia Tech 30

Hammond from deep. 3-for-5 from the field for eight points for the sophomore guard.

H1 2:22 | Syracuse 37, Virginia Tech 27

Orange forward William Kyle III's been a force today. Slammed it down on one end today, stuffed Avdalas on the other. Kyle III is 5-for-6 today for 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

H1 3:29 | Syracuse 35, Virginia Tech 27

The Hokies and the Orange are deadlocked on field goals made and attempted at a 12-for-26 clip. Tech's 2-for-6 from deep, though, compared to Syracuse's 7-for-12.

H1 4:46 | Syracuse 33, Virginia Tech 27

Relatively flowy game — 12 combined fouls through 15:14 of ball. Also, Tobi Lawal dunked.

H1 6:00 | Syracuse 31, Virginia Tech 25

Hammond. Nothing but net. That shot looked silky smooth. He's 2-for-3 for five points. Syracuse's ball distribution has been on point today, though, with nine assists to Tech's three.

H1 9:00 | Syracuse 23, Virginia Tech 20

Gurdak. Again. Punishing the Orange on the interior. He's taking advantage of Syracuse's defensive rotations and is 3-for-3 from the field.

H1 10:20 | Syracuse 23, Virginia Tech 18

The Hokies are beginning to force their way back into the contest. Bedford buried a step-back trey to cut the gap to five.

H1 11:20 | Syracuse 23, Virginia Tech 13

Syracuse has a 16-3 run over the last five-plus minutes of ball. The Orange are now 5-for-7 from deep, while Tech did not knock down any of its three looks from long range.

H1 12:17 | Syracuse 20, Virginia Tech 13

Syracuse is 4-for-6 from three-point land. Consequently, they hold a seven-point lead at the second media timeout of the evening.

H1 14:06 | Syracuse 15, Virginia Tech 12

The Hokies are thriving on the interior; all 12 of their points thus far have come by way of the painted area. 5-for-9 inside. Syracuse outscoring Tech 6-0 on points off TOs, though.

H1 15:40 | Virginia Tech 10, Syracuse 10

At the U-16 MTO, we're knotted at 10 apiece. The Hokies have started 5-for-8 and have a 10-2 advantage in points in the paint.

H1 16:45 | Virginia Tech 8, Syracuse 7

Gurdak's cleaning up on the glass. Already at four rebounds, plus a pair of tip-ins.

H1 START | Syracuse 3, Virginia Tech 2

Neoklis Avdalas lay-in countered by a Nate Kingz triple. Of note: Ben Hammond is in the starting lineup for his third straight game.

Pre-Game:

Virginia Tech's starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard

- Jailen Bedford - Guard No. 3 - Ben Hammond - Guard

- Ben Hammond - Guard No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

- Amani Hansberry - Forward No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard

- Neoklis Avdalas - Guard No. 32 - Christian Gurdak - Center

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: