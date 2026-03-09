Virginia Tech March Madness Tracker: How Does The Hokies' Resume Stand?

Virginia Tech men's basketball has officially reached the postseason. With that, here's a running tracker of the Hokies' March Madness resume, which will update daily until the conclusion of the ACC Tournament:

NET Rankings

Overall NET ranking: No. 54 (up one from No. 55)

No. 54 (up one from No. 55) Quad 1 record: 2-10

2-10 Quad 2 record: 6-2

6-2 Quad 3 record: 4-0

4-0 Quad 4 record: 7-0

KenPom

Net rating: +14.07 (No. 56)

+14.07 (No. 56) Adjusted offensive rating: 117.3 (No. 62)

117.3 (No. 62) Adjusted defensive rating: 103.3 (No. 61)

103.3 (No. 61) Adjusted tempo: 67.1 (No. 198)

67.1 (No. 198) Luck factor : +.001 (No. 178)

: +.001 (No. 178) Strength of schedule net rating: +10.19 (No. 67)

Record

Overall record: 19-12

ACC record: 8-10

Results by Quadrant

Quad 1 Victories (2)

Virginia - home - 95-85 (3OT) - Dec. 31

Clemson - road - 76-66 - Feb. 11

Quad 1 Losses (10)

Saint Mary's - neutral - 77-66 - Nov. 27

VCU - neutral - 86-68 - Nov. 28

Wake Forest - road - 81-78 - Jan. 3

SMU - road - 77-76 - Jan. 14

Louisville - road - 85-71 - Jan. 24

Duke - home - 72-58 - Jan. 31

NC State - road - 82-73 - Feb. 7

Miami - road - 67-66 - Feb. 17

North Carolina - road - 89-82 - Feb. 28

Quad 2 Victories (6)

Providence - neutral - 107-101 (OT) - Nov. 8

Colorado State - neutral - 66-64 - Nov. 26

South Carolina - road - 86-83 (OT) - Dec. 2

California - home - 78-75 - Jan. 10

Syracuse - road - 76-74 - Jan. 21

Wake Forest - home - 82-63 - Feb. 21

Quad 2 Losses (2)

Stanford - home - 69-68 - Jan. 7

Florida State - home - 92-69 - Feb. 14

Quad 3 Victories (4)

Saint Joseph's - home - 94-59 - Nov. 12

George Mason - home - 73-62 - Dec. 6

Notre Dame - home - 89-76 - Jan. 17

Boston College - home - 72-63 - March 3

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech does not hold a Quadrant 3 loss.

Quad 4 Victories (7)

Charleston Southern - home - 98-67 - Nov. 3

Charlotte - home - 84-76- Nov. 16

Bryant - home - 78-61 - Nov. 19

Western Carolina - home - 96-74 - Dec. 11

Maryland Eastern Shore - home - 82-53 - Dec. 14

Elon - home - 82-81 (OT) - Dec. 20

Georgia Tech - home - 71-65 - Jan. 27

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech does not hold a Quadrant 4 loss.

ESPN's Bracketology

In Joe Lunardi's most recent bracket projections, which were compiled on the evening of March 8, Virginia Tech was listed as the No. 70 seed, two seeds outside the provisional 68-team field.