Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech WBB vs. California

Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on California today at 5 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 1:35 | California 11, Virginia Tech 10

Low-scoring opening frame of ball. Virginia Tech is 4-for-16. Wenzel was taken out after a 0-for-4 start. Freelon has four points, six rebounds and two steals. The Hokies have missed their last four shots.

Q1 4:31 | California 6, Virginia Tech 4

The Hokies trail by two at the first media timeout. Carleigh Wenzel is 0-for-3. Seems like she's settling for some tough two-point shots from deep in the mid-range area.

Q1 5:42 | Virginia Tech 4, California 3

Cal's Sakima Walker and Freelon notch countering lay-ins on back-to-back possessions. Virginia Tech has forced the Golden Bears into three turnovers already.

Q1 6:50 | Virginia Tech 2, California 1

Low level of flow for both teams. Both teams are a combined 1-for-9 from the field, with the Hokies' Baker having the lone make.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, California 0

The Hokies lose the tip, and we're underway in Berkeley.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard

- Leila Wells - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

