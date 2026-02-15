Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech WBB vs. California
Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on California today at 5 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 1:35 | California 11, Virginia Tech 10
Low-scoring opening frame of ball. Virginia Tech is 4-for-16. Wenzel was taken out after a 0-for-4 start. Freelon has four points, six rebounds and two steals. The Hokies have missed their last four shots.
Q1 4:31 | California 6, Virginia Tech 4
The Hokies trail by two at the first media timeout. Carleigh Wenzel is 0-for-3. Seems like she's settling for some tough two-point shots from deep in the mid-range area.
Q1 5:42 | Virginia Tech 4, California 3
Cal's Sakima Walker and Freelon notch countering lay-ins on back-to-back possessions. Virginia Tech has forced the Golden Bears into three turnovers already.
Q1 6:50 | Virginia Tech 2, California 1
Low level of flow for both teams. Both teams are a combined 1-for-9 from the field, with the Hokies' Baker having the lone make.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, California 0
The Hokies lose the tip, and we're underway in Berkeley.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
- No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
- No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard
- No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
- No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.Follow thomashughes_05