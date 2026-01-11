Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Boston College

Virginia Tech women's basketball squares off against Boston College today at noon ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q2 1:00 | Virginia Tech 38, Boston College 22

The Hokies have shot 5-for-9 inside and 1-for-7 outside this quarter. Reserve guard Sophie Swanson broke Tech's dry spell outside this quarter at the 1:19 mark. The Hokies lead by 16.

Q2 4:20 | Virginia Tech 33, Boston College 15

The Hokies are holding steady, though they've shot 0-for-4 from deep this quarter. They're 2-for-7 from three-point land in today's game.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 22, Boston College 9

About as good a quarter as you could have hoped for from the Hokies. Took a tad to settle in, but they've ran away with it since. They lead by 13 after one. Interestingly, Tech doesn't have much of an advantage in much of the specialty stats around points. The starters are just taking and making more shots.

Q1 2:32 | Virginia Tech 16, Boston College 4

The Hokies are now imposing their will. After the first media timeout (4:28), they tallied nine uninterrupted points and now possess a 12-point advantage.

Q1 6:00 | Virginia Tech 3, Boston College 2

The Hokies have stifled Boston College on defense. The Eagles are shooting 1-for-6.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Boston College 0

The Hokies win the tip and we're underway in Blacksburg. Game is live on ACC Network.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard

- Leila Wells - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: