Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Texas-Auburn, UCLA-Oregon, and More)

We had another winning night of college basketball bets on Tuesday, going 2-1 with my Daily Dunk plays. Let's keep the momentum going tonight with a loaded slate of games for us to watch and bet on.

I once again have three plays for tonight, including a bet on the Texas Longhorns against the Auburn Tigers. Let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Texas +6.5 (-105) vs. Auburn

Fordham -4.5 (-110) vs. La Salle

UCLA -4.5 (-115) vs. Oregon

Texas vs. Auburn Prediction

I'm a bit confused as to why Texas is a 6.5-point underdog in this spot. Both teams rank similarly across many metrics, and the Longhorns have a slight advantage in most of them. For example, Texas ranks 70th in effective field goal percentage, 141st in defensive efficiency, 16th in rebounding, and 18th in effective possession ratio. Auburn ranks 111th, 203rd, 30th, and 14th in those four respective stats.

I get that Auburn is playing on its home court and has had some impressive wins this season, but does that mean the Tigers are deserving of being 6.5-point favorites in this one? I don't think so.

Pick: Texas +6.5 (-105)

La Salle vs. Fordham Prediction

This pick is a bet against La Salle, which has been one of the worst teams in college basketball this season. The Explorers rank 325th in college basketball in effective field goal percentage, and now they have to take on a Fordham Rams team that ranks 85th in defensive efficiency and 69th in opponent two-point field goal percentage. That's going to be huge against a La Salle team that largely keeps its offense to the interior.

La Salle also turns the ball over on 18.9% of its possessions, which ranks 314th in the country. This is a terrible matchup for the Explorers and I think they're in over their head on the road against the Rams.

Pick: Fordham -4.5 (-110)

UCLA vs. Oregon Prediction

There's no avoiding the fact that this is a down year for Oregon basketball. The Ducks rank 232nd in the country in effective field goal percentage and 208th in defensive efficiency. UCLA is far better in those two metrics, ranking 61st and 82nd in them.

The Bruins can also shut down the Ducks' perimeter offense. UCLA ranks 19th in the country in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. If they can shut down the Ducks' three-ball, the Bruins can win this game and cover the spread.

Pick: UCLA -4.5 (-115)

