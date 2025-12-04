Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Florida
In this story:
Virginia Tech women’s basketball takes on Florida tonight at 5 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies’ starting lineup consists of the following:
James Duncan is a senior at Virginia Tech studying Sports Media and Analytics. He is an active member of 3304 Sports, covering Virginia Tech sports, as well as a reporter for The Lead covering the Washington Commanders. James is passionate about delivering detailed, accurate coverage and helping readers connect with the games they love.
Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.Follow kadenreinhard