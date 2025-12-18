Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Florida State

Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Florida State tonight at 6 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 6:30 | Virginia Tech 10, Florida State 2



No tepidness from the Hokies like their last contest (vs. ETSU). They've jumped right out. 4-for-7 from field (though 1-for-4 from three). 'Noles are 1-for-8 to start.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: