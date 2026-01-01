All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Miami

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

In this story:

Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech women's basketball squares off against Miami at 6 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  • No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
  • No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
  • No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
  • No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
  • No. 21 - Mel Daley - Guard

More Virginia Tech Basketball News:

Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

Share on XFollow thomashughes_05
Home/Basketball