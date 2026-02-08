Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. NC State

Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on NC State today at noon ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q2 4:03 | NC State 35, Virginia Tech 25

The deficit is now double-digits for the Hokies, who have shot 2-for-7 in just under six minutes of the second quarter. In contrast, NC State has gone 6-for-9 and outscored Virginia Tech 16-6 in this frame.

Q2 6:15 | NC State 31, Virginia Tech 23

Since the 6:30 mark of the first quarter, the Wolfpack have outscored the Hokies, 25-10. Tech has shot 10-for-24 and has made five of its last 16.

Q2 7:36 | NC State 24, Virginia Tech 23

Virginia Tech now trails by one. NC State has limited Baker to 1-of-4 shooting through 12:24.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 19, NC State 19

Wenzel leads the Hokies with nine points; Freelon has four points and eight boards. Second frame coming up in a few.

Q1 0:58 | Virginia Tech 19, NC State 19

7-0 run for NC State has this one knotted at 19. The Wolfpack's Khamil Pierre has logged 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Q1 2:39 | Virginia Tech 17, NC State 10

Wenzel has scored or assisted on 11 of Tech's 17 points. Standout effort from the redshirt junior guard thus far. The Hokies lead by seven.

Q1 4:47 | Virginia Tech 13, NC State 10

Quick 4-0 NC State run before the first media timeout. Virginia Tech has shot 5-for-8 in the opening 5:13. All 10 of the Wolfpack's points have come in the paint.

Q1 6:30 | Virginia Tech 13, NC State 6

Carys Baker knocks one down from mid-range. Wenzel has seven of the Hokies' 13 points while Nelson, Leila Wells and Baker have two apiece.

Q1 8:05 | Virginia Tech 8, NC State 4

The Hokies are up by four early courtesy of a pair of Carleigh Wenzel triples. Tech is 3-for-4 to start this one off.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 2, NC State 2

NC State strikes first with a Zoe Brooks jumper, though the Hokies combat with a Mackenzie Nelson lay-in. We are underway in Cassell Coliseum.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard

- Leila Wells - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

