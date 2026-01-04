Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. No. 13 Louisville

Virginia Tech women's basketball faces off against No. 13 Louisville today at 4 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 END | Louisville 19, Virginia Tech 12

The Hokies were outscored by seven in the opening frame. Solid effort from Baker, who ends the first quarter on 3-for-5 shooting. Sans her, team shot 2-for-11 (18.2%).

Q1 2:03 | Louisville 17, Virginia Tech 10



The Hokies have missed their last five and made just one of their last seven. Wenzel is 0-for-3 to start.

Q1 3:42 | Louisville 14, Virginia Tech 9

Imari Berry's up to six points, having splashed a pair triples. The Hokies have been outrebounded, 8-6, early. Louisville has an 6-0 advantage in bench points.

Q1 6:09 | Louisville 6, Virginia Tech 4

Louisville already with four O-boards. The Hokies have failed to score in over two minutes; the Cardinals have shot 2-for-7.

Q1 9:20 | Virginia Tech 2, Louisville 0

Carys Baker gets us started with a left-side lay-in. Anaya Hardy, who won the tip, muscles in for an and-one. Missed the FT.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Louisville 0

Louisville wins the top and we're off in Louisville. ACC Network has the coverage.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

- Carys Baker - Forward No. 21 - Mel Daley - Guard

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: