Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Presbyterian

Virginia Tech women's basketball faces off against Presbyterian at 6 p.m. ET, looking to improve its record to 8-3. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard

- Leila Wells - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

- Carys Baker - Forward No. 21 - Mel Daley - Guard

Wells is making her first career start and does so in place of Mackenzie Nelson.

