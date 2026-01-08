Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Syracuse
Virginia Tech women's basketball squares off against Syracuse tonight at 6 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 END | Virginia Tech 22, Syracuse 15
The Hokies lead by seven after 10 minutes of ball. Though Syracuse has stuffed Tech five times, Tech's performing well. Orange have limited Wenzel to 1-for-5 shooting.
Q1 2:55 | Virginia Tech 18, Syracuse 11
Suffren pokes away the ball for a layup and just like that, the Hokies lead by seven. Second steal-and-score today for Tech. The Hokies have shot 8-for-16 today.
Q1 6:00 | Virginia Tech 11, Syracuse 7
As it turns out, not long. Nelson canned one from beyond the arc at the 6:21 mark. The Hokies lead by four.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 4, Syracuse 4
The Hokies and Orange trade a pair of buckets to start this one. Interesting to see how long it takes before Tech can cash in from beyond the arc.
Pre-Game:
Virginia Tech's starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
- No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
- No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard
- No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
- No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
