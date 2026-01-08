All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Syracuse

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Jan 4, 2026; Louisville, Ky.; Virginia Tech guard Samyha Suffren (12) dribbles against Louisville guard Tajianna Roberts (22). | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech women's basketball squares off against Syracuse tonight at 6 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 22, Syracuse 15

The Hokies lead by seven after 10 minutes of ball. Though Syracuse has stuffed Tech five times, Tech's performing well. Orange have limited Wenzel to 1-for-5 shooting.

Q1 2:55 | Virginia Tech 18, Syracuse 11

Suffren pokes away the ball for a layup and just like that, the Hokies lead by seven. Second steal-and-score today for Tech. The Hokies have shot 8-for-16 today.

Q1 6:00 | Virginia Tech 11, Syracuse 7

As it turns out, not long. Nelson canned one from beyond the arc at the 6:21 mark. The Hokies lead by four.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 4, Syracuse 4

The Hokies and Orange trade a pair of buckets to start this one. Interesting to see how long it takes before Tech can cash in from beyond the arc.

Pre-Game:

Virginia Tech's starting lineup is as follows:

  • No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
  • No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
  • No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard
  • No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
  • No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

