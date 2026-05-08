NC State Forward Musa Sagnia Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball procured its sixth commitment from the transfer portal cycle when NC State forward Musa Sagnia committed to Virginia Tech, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported. Sambia, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound freshman from Bakau, Gambia, has three years of eligibility remaining, though the NCAA's looming five-in-five proposition could move his eligibility up to four years.

Virginia Tech has signed NC State forward transfer Musa Sagnia, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



The 6-10, 235-pounder played in 34 games as a freshman at NC State last season. Had ranked as one of the top uncommitted big men in the portal. pic.twitter.com/tMrFwRWKPf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 8, 2026

Sagnia averaged 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds last season in 34 games as a true freshman for NC State, starting in one game. He totaled five outings with seven or more boards and three with eight or more. Sagnia finished with eight rebounds and six points against Wake Forest in a 70-57 win Dec. 31 and also hauled in eight boards against then-No. 1 Duke on March 2. Sagnia's career-high in rebounds came in the second game of the season, where he hauled in 10 boards against UAB Nov. 7 in a 94-70 win.

Sagnia finished with a 0.6 PORPAGATU (Points Over Replacement Per Adjusted Game At That Usage) per Bart Torvik. He finished with a 1.7 box plus-minus (-0.9 offensive, 2.7 defensive). The 6-foot-10 true freshman finished with a 60.5% effective field goal percentage and a 58.6% true shooting percentage. Moreover, Sagnia finished with a 5.1% block rate — one that included a 5.8% rate against top-50 teams (14-game sample size). Sagnia is listed as a center on Torvik's site and will likely man that role for the Hokies.

Sagnia shot 33-for-53 (62.3%) inside the arc as a true freshman. At the rim, he was 31-for-46 (67.4%). Sagnia produced a seven-point, three-rebound outing against Florida State on Jan. 10, then he delivered a 10-point, four-rebound outing against Syracuse on Jan. 27. He was 5-of-6 for the field in an 88-68 victory for the Wolfpack.

Sagnia entered the transfer portal as a three-star recruit on the 247Sports transfer rankings. He entered the portal on April 16, committing to the Hokies after being in the portal for around three weeks.

Per his NC State profile, Sagnia played in Spain's top professional division, the Liga ACB. In 33 games with Baxi Manresa, he averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 33 games. The season before, he totaled 4.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, and he was named selected to the All-ACB Best Young Players Team. Sagnia declared as an early entrant for both the 2023 and 2024 NBA Drafts but withdrew both times.

With Sagnia's commitment, Virginia Tech now stands at 11 scholarship players, four below the maximum allotted amount of 15. Here is the full list:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

center Miles Heide (Sr.)

guard Jaylen Curry (Sr.)

guard Ned Hull (r-Jr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

guard Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)

forward Kuol Atak (r-So.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Musa Sagnia (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)