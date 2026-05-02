The Top Two Transfer Portal Acquisitions for Virginia Tech Basketball This Offseason

Virginia Tech men's basketball is starting to fill out its roster ahead of the 2026-27 season. After having only five scholarship players on the roster, the Hokies have replenished their total up to nine. Here is who they've landed so far:

Oklahoma forward Kuol Atak (r-So.) (committed on April 12)

San Diego State center Miles Heide (Sr.) (committed on April 23)

Florida Atlantic guard Isaiah Elohim (Jr.) (April 25)

Elon guard Ned Hull (r-Jr.) (April 27)

With that in mind, here are the two most impactful transfers of the four-player class in my eyes:

No. 1: Kuol Atak

In limited minutes for Oklahoma last season, Atak flashed. Averaging only 12.4 minutes per game, the then-redshirt freshman totaled 7.0 points a contest on 46.5% shooting from the field. Atak profiles as a stretch four, and if he can retain his shooting stroke, he could serve as an able replacement for outgoing guard Jaden Schutt, who will play at Kansas State opposite former Virginia Tech guard Brandon Rechsteiner next season.

Atak shot 43-for-104 (41.3%) from three-point range. 81.9% of his shots were from beyond the arc. Atak has never started at the collegiate level, though, meaning that potentially starting at the four opposite Amani Hansberry (who can play the five) could be a shift that takes time to realize its true potential. At the very least, Atak should be a solid rotation piece for the Hokies.

No. 2: Isaiah Elohim

One could make an argument for putting Heide here — after all, Virginia Tech lacks frontcourt depth at the present moment, and Heide profiles similarly to Christian Gurdak, who is now at Rutgers — but I decided to go with Elohim because of the extra competition that he adds to the Hokies' backcourt.

In addition to returning juniors Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson, Elohim offers the Hokies a third starter-level guard who can score. He's not great on the defensive side, sporting a -0.2 defensive box plus-minus in Bart Torvik's metrics. Elohim's offensive rating of 112.4 at Florida Atlantic would have ranked seventh on Virginia Tech's team last season, among any player with more than 30% of minutes played.

However, his box plus-minus of 0.7 profiles similarly to Jailen Bedford, who finished with a 0.8 (albeit -0.5 defensive box plus-minus). Though Elohim isn't as lockdown of an on-ball defender, he should acclimate well into ACC play, and he presumably offers Virginia Tech a higher offensive ceiling. If Tyler Johnson — who holds a 2.7 box plus-minus on Torvik's site — can stay healthy, the Hokies can feature a mix of guards with different skill sets. Elohim adds that potential dimension if his skills translate to the ACC.