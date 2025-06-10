Neoklis Avdalas Headlines Updated Hokies' Starting Five Projection for 2025-26

2025 class, 2006-born 6'8 🇬🇷 SF Neoklis Avdalas has a verbal commitment with Virginia Tech if he pulls out from the 2025 NBA Draft, sources tell Eurohopes.



Avdalas has played for Peristeri in the 2024/25 season. Averaged 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the Greek… pic.twitter.com/TBLG988mur