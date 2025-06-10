Neoklis Avdalas Headlines Updated Hokies' Starting Five Projection for 2025-26
The long wait is over for the Hokies. Top international prospect Neoklis Avdalas has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.
The Greek forward has a unique offensive skill set that Mike Young has never coached. His basketball IQ, combined with his size, makes him a prototypical point-forward. NBA scouts showed interest in Avdalas throughout the pre-draft process, but it appears Avdalas is headed to Blacksburg for the upcoming year.
As we await his official withdrawal from the draft, let's look into where he fits into the Hokies' starting group for 2025-26.
PG - Ben Hammond
Hammond remains the lead guard for the Hokies.
The modern point guard build is shifting towards players with longer frames and dynamic scoring profiles. While Hammond doesn't have the size, he undoubtedly has the explosiveness on offense. He's more of a classic guard. He's the fastest on the court whenever he checks in. His ability to recover on plays on both sides of the ball flashed in his freshman season.
His passing is what the team could benefit from most. He's easily the best playmaker on the team. he utilizes his physical tools to either attract defenders or get to passing windows before anyone else. Hammond's sophomore season could be a big one.
SG - Jaden Schutt
A new spot for the sharpshooting wing. Schutt moves into the spot Jailen Bedford once held.
His scoring profile can't be ignored. Schutt feels just a couple of steps away from really tapping into his offensive potential. He could close out games single-handedly or take them over entirely. It was obvious that when he was on fire, this offense worked at its best.
The consistency remains a concern for Schutt. He's rarely shown the ability to recover from shooting slumps. If he wants to be the shooter Mike Young knows he can be, he has to win the mental battle. The potential remains for Schutt. With Tobi Lawal possibly headed to the NBA, he could be looked at as the number one option to start next season.
SF - Neoklis Avdalas
The shiny new toy in Blacksburg. Where do we start with his potential?
Avdalas shouldn't have the natural handle and playmaking ability at his size. Even though he's not running the point, Avdalas could easily be this team's lead passer. He can play anywhere on the wing and succeed without having the ball in his hands. He's shown to be effective moving off-ball and creating his shot.
The jumper looks good from mid-range, but he needs to develop consistency from beyond the arc. Luckily, he's already made strides over the last couple of seasons with Peristeri. He's size provides a little forgiveness for his defensive inconsistencies. He often knows where he should be, but sometimes takes a touch longer to diagnose it. He can recover well with his mobility and has some formidable help in the paint.
There should be no restraint on Avdalas. He simply needs as many reps as possible to tap into his potential. The floor he has provides the Hokies with a good slashing-playmaker at the small forward spot. The ceiling, however, is something to marvel at.
PF - Tobi Lawal
In April, Lawal announced he would undergo the pre-draft process while maintaining his eligibility. He remained an incredibly raw prospect with a sky-high ceiling based on his athletic profile. Similar to Avdalas, Lawal found that Blacksburg was best for his development.
The Englishman will look to continue his production from 2024. The Hokies retain their leading scorer, rebounder, and blocker. A dynamic wing talent, Lawal has a rare blend of speed and agility. His 49.5-inch vertical is what has gotten him attention on the national stage. He's more than his hops, however.
Lawal's steady development of his jumper was apparent as the season progressed. It was more than just seeing the shots go down. He was getting plays drawn up for him from deep and mid-range that he wasn't getting at VCU. Lawal's already got elite glass cleaning abilities on both sides of the ball. Combine a confident jumper with his rim-running ability, and he could skyrocket this team's potential.
He could play his way into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft and stand out as a premier forward in the ACC.
C - Antonio Dorn
This is the wildcard of the lineup. Dorn officially signed with the Hokies on May 12th.
The German big man is providing some much-needed size. The Hokies averaged 33.3 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the ACC. Dorn's experience overseas could show out at the collegiate level. As of now, it's unknown how many years of eligibility he has. The NCAA is determining how many years he'll be granted as of now. He just turned 22, so this may only be a short-term fit.
He showed the ability to finish around the rim in Germany, averaging 9.5 points in 18 minutes. His three-point shot is relatively non-existent. He makes up for it at he charity stripe, though, shooting 74%. With Patrick Wessler departing for UNCW, Dorn fills the team's biggest need.