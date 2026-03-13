One Thought on Every VT Player's Season Following Elimination From ACC Tournament

The ending whistle of the first round contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Wake Forest Demon Deacons likely ended the chances of Virginia Tech playing basketball in the NCAA Tournament. So, now is a great time to give a thought about each player's season going forward into the national postseason.

Amani Hansberry: Your presence was missed

Hansberry didn't play in the contest after picking up a lower-body injury in the latter half of the Virginia regular-season finale. This marked the first game missed by Hansberry since the Bryant game all the way back in November of 2025. His presence on the floor was sorely missed by both fans and the players as the x-factor that Hansberry brings would have clearly made a huge change to the contest. Would the result have stayed the same? Who knows, but the fact that it is even a question will weigh on the minds of Virginia Tech.

Ben Hammond: Stay here, stay home

The breakout star of the Hokies, Ben Hammond, led the Hokies in ACC scoring with just under 15 ppg and is second in the ACC in steals at two per game. Hammond took a major step this season from 5.6 ppg last season to 13.2 this season, which equates to a 7.6 point change. Hammond has been with the Hokies for two seasons now, and his rise in these two seasons has been exponential. It would be a huge loss for Mike Young if he were to enter the transfer portal and leave.

Neoklis Avdalas: Fell short of expectations.

The prodigal son meant to take Virginia Tech to the prosperous lands fell short. Avdalas went into the Wake Forest game with three out of the last four contests having 15 or more points. He record five points against the Demon Deacons in a must-win do-or-die game for the Hokies.

The season was summed up by Mike Young near the end of the contest when Avdalas was subbed out at the 7:37 mark of the second half and didn't come back in for the rest of the game. Young remarked that the other guards were playing better, and that was that.

Avdalas is now projected to be the 43rd-best prospect according to ESPN.

Jailen Bedford: Solid all year, but he may be remembered for one play.

The UNLV transfer started in all 31 games this year and was someone whom Mike Young could rely on all year to play well. Bedford was probably the only player on the Hokies who thrived in an away environment, with four out of his five 20-point performances coming in away ACC contests. He logged 17 points against Wake Forest, but Bedford will be remembered for just barely coming up short on a put-back attempt that would have won the game for the Hokies in regulation. A play that summed up the entire season with the Hokies coming up short when it mattered most.

Tobi Lawal: It was a pleasure to watch.

The highlight reel, high-flying, rim-shattering Englishmen finished his college career after two years with VCU and two years with the Hokies. His season was derailed by a foot injury, but he returned against Stanford. His "true" return was against Notre Dame, when he scored a season-high 22 points. Throughout ACC play, Lawal was solid, both offensively and defensively, and was truly a key player in the Virginia Tech lineup. It is a shame the Hokies don't get another season; the one-of-a-kind dunks and blocks he made will be remembered in Cassell for a long time.

Tyler Johnson: It was good to see you out there.

Tyler Johnson missed most of ACC play with a foot injury that hampered the Hokies' season. He recorded a post-injury high of 21 minutes against Wake Forest, coming in for Jaden Schutt on the defensive side of the ball in the latter half. Johnson's season gave the fans more questions than answers, with a major question being, where are the Hokies if they have Johnson for the entire season?

Jaden Schutt: Live and die by the three.

Schutt's season happened; it's the best way to put it. Schutt started in five games, 21 fewer than he did last season, and in ACC play, he couldn't find his footing. In the latter half of the non-conference slate, Schutt strung five straight double-digit performances, including his electric George Mason game. After that, he had three double-digit performances in the ACC, with his highest being 15 against SMU in a heartbreaking loss.

Christian Gurdak and Antonio Dorn: Stepped up when needed.

The freshman big-man duo season was defined by two words, stepping up. Gurdak and Dorn started a combined 15 games, Gurdak with 10 and Dorn with five. Gurdak and Dorn's opportunities came early in the season when Lawal went down in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Gurdak was able to find himself a more consistence spot compared to Dorn but both players did what Coach Young needed and that was step up and fill the absence.