Three Things Virginia Tech Must Address in the Transfer Portal To Compete In 2026-2027

The 2025-26 season was a massive improvement from the previous, but there's still lingering disappointment based on what this year could've been.

The final game of 2025 had the Hokies riding high. They took down Virginia in a 3OT thriller. There was no better way to kick off their stretch of ACC play. Chaos is a common factor in collegiate basketball, and this season was full of it. Almost all of their losses in 2026 told the same story. Virginia Tech would go on runs that made them look like conference contenders. Rarely did they ever finish the game as they should have. Their last loss against Wake Forest exemplified this.

Frustrations are high as the Hokies are a long shot to play in March. This season still brought a lot of hope going forward. Most of the pieces brought in have multiple years of eligibility. The pool of transfers is nowhere near clear, but the objectives are. Here are the three biggest things Mike Young and company have to dial in on in the transfer portal.

Retain the Big Pieces

Every player brought into Blacksburg last year expressed their love for how Young runs the team. He and his staff are at the heart of the players' Hokie pride. That pride has to shine through this offseason, as some big names are surely to be targeted by other Power Four programs.

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots a shot defended by Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Omaha Biliew (0)during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The recruiting class next season isn't as strong as this year's. That could be a result of the spoils of talent that have come through, leading to most of these major pieces preparing to depart for the NBA. The transfer portal has been a massive tool for championship teams as of late. 2026 will be no different, and perhaps have heightened importance.

If Neoklis Avdalas doesn't declare for the draft, he will be bid on heavily. Avdalas had his ups and downs. The praise Young has given is rare for any coach to give. This team still sees a world of opportunities for Avdalas in Blacksburg. The Chetser Frazier connection might've been enough to recruit Neo, but it won't be enough to keep him from entertaining offers in the portal. The same goes for Amani Hansberry. His breakout was one to watch after a strong camp. He lived up to the hype the staff gave him and is just as high a priority for the Hokies to bring back.

The Tobi Lawal Replacement

The Lawal experience was a fun one. His jaw-dropping athleticism is enough to make any ESPN Top 10 list. His slashing ability is fun, but the rebounding is what the Hokies missed the most when he was injured. Some of the team's biggest losses could've been prevented with Lawal's presence in the paint. That makes finding his replacement this offseason an even bigger priority.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) scores in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Tyler Johnson is a nice, stout forward to fill in for Lawal. His rebounding ability flew under the radar in 2024-25. Injury disrupted his momentum this season, but retaining him would give him a full offseason preparing for a larger role. Christian Gurdak came into his own as well during the back half of the season. Some solid performances for Antonio Dorn as well make this frontcourt solid, but not as formidable as it needs to be.

Some may look at the box score and see Amani Hansberry as a more than worthy rebounder to fill in for the English senior. His stronger performances on the glass came when he wasn't expected to be the lead rebounder. Adding another longer, twitchy four through the portal gives Virginia Tech more flexibility with the lineups it can deploy. A stretch-four could work out well by giving the Hokies more size on the arch, but Young's system leans towards his forwards working more inside than out.

A Three-Level Sparkplug

Another senior departing this season is Jailen Bedford. His role was minor to the casual fan, but a three-level scorer like Bedford can be what turns the tide in late-game situations. The Hokies have a three-point specialist in Jaden Schutt and a promising guard talent in Izaiah Pasha. However, they each have their own faults. Pasha just hasn't gotten enough reps to commit to a starting role. Schutt has the experience, but has proven to work better off the bench.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) brings the ball up court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This may end up being a role filled through high school recruiting, following Trey Beamer's recent decommitment. A lot of his tools fall in the same boat as Ben Hammond's. While he lacks in comparison as a passer, he can still hold his own as a playmaker. Beamer is a scoring machine that can create his own shot at every level. Bedford had more shots created off the ball, a role that Beamer isn't quite used to.

A two or three who is used to being a main part of the offense, but not the driving force, is what Young looks for in these roles. The Hokies should still target the four-star guard, but will be best looking for another veteran wing to fill in for Bedford through the portal.