Nickeil Alexander-Walker Is Excited To Be An Atlanta Hawk And Grow With His New Teammates
Selected 17th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Alexander-Walker has played up for the Pelicans, Jazz, and Timberwolves before landing with the Hawks, earning a reputation as one of the league’s most durable and reliable role players.
This past season with Minnesota, Alexander-Walker delivered one of his strongest seasons yet, putting up 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across 25.3 minutes per game. He shot 43.8% from the floor and connected on 38.1% of his attempts from deep, including a career high 141 made three-pointers. He placed sixth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.
With rising value, the Hawks secured the 26-year-old guard with a four-year, $62 million contract through a sign-and-trade agreement with Minnesota. Shortly after arriving in Atlanta, Alexander-Walker addressed the media, sharing his thoughts about joining the organization.
Reflecting on the transition to his fourth NBA team in seven seasons, he spoke about the warm welcome he received: "Just having everyone in this entire organization welcome me with open arms... and the fact that nothing feels forced, nothing feels rushed, so I think that transition just makes life a lot easier as well."
Alexander-Walker had been on Atlanta’s radar from the start of the offseason, and once the opportunity presented itself, the Hawks made sure to acquire him. Reflecting on the team’s confidence in him, he shared, "It feels great, honestly, especially having the fit that I have."
Having faced the Hawks numerous times throughout his career — including a pair of matchups last season — Alexander-Walker shared his perspective on the team’s playing style: "I always felt like they were a good team, it's just tough to guard in a sense, but offensively it felt like there's openings for me to be aggressive and to help the team out as well."
Teaming up with four-time All-Star Trae Young, the undisputed face of the franchise, Alexander-Walker spoke about the personal gesture that welcomed him to Atlanta, already building team chemistry before they've met face to face: "He was the first person to ever reach out to me, and I appreciated that... having the franchise player reach out to you and express to you the value he can see means a lot."
While Alexander-Walker stands out as a major pickup for the Hawks, he joins a roster that’s undergone a significant transformation this summer, also acquiring 2024 NBA champion Kristaps Porzingis and sharpshooter Luke Kennard. Speaking on the energy surrounding the team’s revamped lineup, he expressed his enthusiasm: "I definitely feel like this team has just a lot of versatility in adding KP (Kristaps Porzingis) and adding Luke (Luke Kennard) and I'm just happy so far that everyone I've met have been good people."
Among the teammates he's eager to share the court with, Alexander-Walker singled out Dyson Daniels, whose breakout 2024–25 season earned him three honors: All-NBA Defensive Team, Steal Champion and Most Improved Player. Given Alexander-Walker’s own pride in his defensive ability, he expressed admiration for Daniels and a desire to grow alongside him: "I feel like we walk the same paths, so to speak, and I definitely have that understanding of him as a player and I'm excited... I love defending now, and I know that he is somebody that I can learn from.
Alexander-Walker also touched on his connection with Kristaps Porzingis on the note of how both of them bring valuable playoff experience to a Hawks team aiming to contented in the postseason. Reflecting on what deep playoff runs have taught him, Alexander-Walker highlighted the significance of team unity: "The one thing I've learned is just try to be a great teammate. How can I dive in and be close with everybody, and the comradery is very important. It's what holds you up that long into the season."
With Alexander-Walker and other new additions, the Hawks enter the 2025–26 season with high expectations. DraftKings has set Atlanta's win total at 46.5 games — potentially the franchise’s highest win mark since the 2015–16 season, when Atlanta advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Now, Alexander-Walker aims to be a catalyst in helping the Hawks take that next leap forward.
