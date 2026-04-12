Oklahoma Forward Kuol Atak Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball has its first transfer portal acquisition of this year's cycle. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Oklahoma transfer Kuol Atak has committed to Virginia Tech.

Oklahoma transfer Kuol Atak has committed to Virginia Tech, per Ross Aroyo of @PrioritySports.



6-9 forward averaged 7.0 PPG in only 12.4 MPG last season as a freshman. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 12, 2026

Atak, a 6-foot-9, 192-pound forward, will be a redshirt sophomore in the 2026-27 season and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of Haltom High School in Haltom, Texas, Atak was designated as a four-star prospect on On3 (No. 87 nationally) and ESPN, and a three-star on both 247Sports (No. 123) and Rivals (No. 135). In his senior year with the Buffalos, Atak logged 22.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 steals. He redshirted his freshman year but was a cog in the Sooners' rotation in year two.

In 12.4 minutes per game, Atak flashed at times, totaling 7.0 points in 12.4 minutes per game. Against Saint Francis in the season opener, Atak logged 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, draining four of his eight three-point attempts in a 102-66 blowout victory. However, agaist then-No. 21 Gonzaga, he struggled scoring two points on 1-of-4 shooting.

In several other games, Atak shined. Against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 29, the forward poured in a career-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, going 6-of-10 from deep. It was one of six games that Atak made four or more three-pointers. Atak also logged 14 points against Ole Miss (5-of-10 from the field, 4-of-9 from three) on Jan. 3 and 18 points against Georgia (6-of-7 from field, all shots from three-point range) on Feb 14.

Oklahoma struggled to open conference play, winning its opener against Ole Miss (86-70) before losing its next nine. However, the Sooners bounced back and went 6-2 in their final eight games. They then went into the College Basketball Crown tournament, advancing into the finals. In the quarterfinals, Atak logged 27 minutes vs. Colorado, finishing with 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including a 4-of-11 mark from long range.

However, against Baylor, he logged five points in 10 minutes of action. In the team's championship game against West Virginia, Atak scarcely played, logging three minutes and one shot in a 89-82 loss.

Across the season, Atak shot 46.5 from the field (59-for-127) and 41.3% (43-for-104) from three-point range.

With Atak now in the fold, Virginia Tech has six scholarship players for the 2026-27 season. Here's how it looks regarding eligibility: