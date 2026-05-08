Grading Virginia Tech's Transfer Acquisition of Oklahoma State Guard Jaylen Curry

Virginia Tech men's basketball secured its fifth commitment from the transfer portal when it was announced Thursday that Oklahoma State guard Jaylen Curry had committed to the Hokies. Curry, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard from Charlotte, N.C., has one year of eligibility remaining, though the NCAA's looming five-in-five plan could give him a second.

NEWS: Oklahoma State transfer guard Jaylen Curry has committed to Virginia Tech, he told @On3.



The 6-1 junior averaged 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season.https://t.co/rEzKb3iwEm pic.twitter.com/sJatiLwVml — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 6, 2026

Keeping the potential five-in-five change in mind, it's a smart acquisition for Virginia Tech that offers at least a stopgap in the short term. If the five-in-five rules don't pass, which appears to be unlikely, the Hokies receive a productive stopgap that can contribute immediately. If the rules do pass, Virginia Tech receives a multi-year option for the Hokies.

Here's the full list:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

center Miles Heide (Sr.)

guard Jaylen Curry (Sr.)

guard Ned Hull (r-Jr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

guard Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)

forward Kuol Atak (r-So.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)

Right now, Virginia Tech is in the position to where it will only graduate three players if the existing rules are in place. If the rules are passed, the Hokies do not graduate any players after the 2026-27 season.

Curry serves as a very solid defender; his steal rate of 3.2% in Big 12 play last year ranked sixth in the conference, per Ken Pomeroy. Curry finished with top-20 assist rates in his conferences (two in the MAC w/ UMass, one in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State) in all three years of his collegiate career, sporting a 21.7% (No. 16), 22.2% (No. 15) and 23.5% (No. 15) in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Curry has appeared in 93 games during his collegiate career, making 37 starts, and I expect him to come off the bench as a change-of-pace sixth or seventh man for the Hokies. His experience should give Virginia Tech another steady backcourt option, particularly in stretches when pace and secondary scoring are needed. Given that, I think the acquisition is a solid one, warranting an A- overall grade.

Considering the offseason Virginia Tech has had — at one point dipping to as few as five players on scholarship — the Hokies now sit in a much more stable position. While the roster may not be among the ACC’s most imposing on paper, it has enough proven depth and flexibility to field a top-seven unit capable of holding its own in conference play.