Virginia Tech's Neoklis Avdalas Plans To Enter Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech men's basketball sustained its second outgoing player via the transfer portal this morning. On3 Sports' Joe Tipton reported that Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas plans to enter the transfer portal. Avdalas, a 6-foot-9 guard from Kalamata, Greece, who was the Hokies' first five-star recruit since Dorian Finney-Smith in 2011, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

NEWS: Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-9 freshman averaged 12.1 points and 4.6 assists per game this season. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/wvZfPdbjTs — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 27, 2026

As the Hokies' first five-star recruit in a decade and a half, Avdalas' entry into the program was met with a high degree of fanfare. Though his first game was rough scoring-wise — he put up eight points on 3-of-13 shooting against Charleston Southern — he gobbled up nine assists in that game.

The second game was his strongest as a Hokie. In Virginia Tech's 107-101 overtime victory over Providence, Avdalas logged 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting, adding five rebounds and six assists. Against Saint Joseph's four days later, Avdalas put up 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Avdalas' scoring was spotty throughout the season, however. Avdalas languished through several cold spells, though he did have flashes. Against George Mason on Dec. 6, he logged six points and six assists on a 2-of-7 clip from the field, but followed it up with a 30-point (10-of-17 from field) performance against Western Carolina on Dec. 11.

Avdalas' hot-and-cold output continued into league play, but turned more glacial as the year went on. Avdalas poured in 21 points against Stanford on Jan. 7; however, it was Stanford's Ebuka Okorie that hit the game-winning three-pointer over Avdalas with 3.3 seconds to spare in a 69-68 Tech loss.

Avdalas' roughest stretch came against then-No. 23 Louisville, Georgia Tech and Duke, where he went a combined 5-for-31 (16.1%) from the field, including a 2-for-15 (13.3%) clip from beyond the arc. Avdalas logged a combined 16 points in those three games.

He bounced back at the end of the regular season with a string of stellar performances, logging 17 points against Wake Forest, 19 against then-No. 18 North Carolina and 15 against Boston College. However, Avdalas logged nine points against then-No. 13 Virginia, missing all four of his three-point attempts.

When Virginia Tech played Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament on March 10, Avdalas was ineffective. The first-year guard logged five points, no assists and three turnovers, making two of his eight shots and going 1-for-5 from three-point range. Across the season, Avdalas averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists (No. 94 in D-I).

Avdalas joins Izaiah Pasha as one of two Hokies to enter the transfer portal. With the two exiting the program, here's how the eligibility shakes out for all of Virginia Tech's scholarship players. As of right now, Jailen Bedford is out of eligibility, though his two years of junior college could allow for more eligibility.

Jaden Schutt (r-Sr.)

Amani Hansberrry (Sr.)

Ben Hammond (Jr.)

Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

Christian Gurdak (So.)

Antonio Dorn (So.)*

Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin (r-Fr.)

Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)

* Bedford played two years at the junior college level, while Dorn has two years of eligibility remaining as a former professional player in Germany.