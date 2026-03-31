Virginia Tech's Christian Gurdak Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

According to On3Sports' Joe Tipton, Virginia Tech center Christian Gurdak plans to enter the transfer portal. Gurdak, a 7-foot-0 center from Charles Town, West Virginia, will have three years of eligibility at his next location.

NEW: Virginia Tech center Christian Gurdak plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports. https://t.co/qf3hvRerTB pic.twitter.com/pfXx9JMKT6 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 31, 2026

Gurdak played in 31 of Virginia Tech's 32 contests in his lone season at Virginia Tech. In 17.2 minutes per game, he averaged 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. Gurdak was offered by Virginia Tech back in 2019 when he was a ninth-grader — the only such player to receive an offer from head coach Mike Young.

As a high schooler at Paul VI High School (Manassas, Va.), Gurdak suited up for two seasons of high school ball with Ben Hammond, who currently stands as one of the eight remaining scholarship players on Virginia Tech's roster.

Gurdak then transferred after his sophomore year of high school to Gonzaga, where he was named to the All-WCAC First Team in 2024-25, his senior season.

Gurdak started 10 games in his solid freshman year, with the brunt coming when forward Tobi Lawal was out for nine games with an ankle injury that required surgery.

With three of Virginia Tech's main eight out — Tyler Johnson, Lawal and Antonio Dorn — the 7-foot freshman stepped up, anchoring Virginia Tech with a career-high in both points (17) and rebounds (19). Combined with forward Amani Hansberry, the two totaled 34 points and 34 rebounds (15 offensive). Gurdak shot 7-for-10 from the field and delivered six points in the opening overtime period.

Gurdak's 19 rebounds marked the season-high for any ACC player. His strongest stretch came in the absence of Lawal, when he poured in performances of 13, 17 and 17 points against UMES, Elon and then-No. 21 Virginia, respectively. In that time, Gurdak shot 18-for-23 (78.3%) from the field and compiled 11 rebounds per game.

His strongest performances once Lawal returned came against California on Jan. 10 (12 points, three rebounds), Syracuse on Jan. 21 (eight points, eight rebounds), Georgia Tech on Jan. 27 (11 points, seven rebounds) and Wake Forest on Feb. 21 (10 points, five rebounds, 5-of-5 from field).

Gurdak concluded his freshman season with Virginia Tech with a three-point, eight-rebound outing against Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament. he struggled from the field and from the line, going 1-for-5 and 1-for-3, respectively.

Gurdak is the third player from Virginia Tech to enter the transfer portal this season, joining Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas and guard Izaiah Pasha.

Here is how the eligibility status now shakes out for Virginia Tech's remaining scholarship players, which is now down to eight: