Predicting Every Game On Virginia Tech Men's Basketball's 2026 Schedule Post-Duke

Virginia Tech men's basketball remains on the precipice of the NCAA Tournament field on most major brackets; with essentially six weeks to go before the ACC Tournament kicks off March 10, the Hokies are in the home stretch of the 2025-26 campaign. Here's a look at the team's resume thus far.

no matter the elements ❄️ Cassell always delivers 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Ytiqn33Yqa — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 1, 2026

Wins: 16 (5 ACC)

Charleston Southern (98-67, Nov. 3)

Providence (107-101, Nov. 8)

Saint Joseph's (94-59, Nov. 12)

Charlotte (84-76, Nov. 16)

Bryant (78-61, Nov. 19)

Colorado State (66-64, Nov. 26)

South Carolina (86-83 - OT, Dec. 2)

George Mason (73-62, Dec. 6)

Western Carolina (96-74, Dec. 11)

Maryland Eastern Shore (82-53, Dec. 14)

Elon (82-81 - OT, Dec. 20)

then-No. 21 Virginia (95-85 - 3OT, Dec. 31)

California (78-75, Jan. 10)

Notre Dame (89-76, Jan. 17)

Syracuse (76-74, Jan. 21)

Georgia Tech (71-65, Jan. 27)

Losses: 7 (5 ACC)

Saint Mary's (CA) (77-76, Nov. 27)

VCU (86-68, Nov. 28)

Wake Forest (81-78, Jan. 3)

Stanford (69-68, Jan. 7)

SMU (77-76, Jan. 14)

then-No. 23 Louisville (85-71, Jan. 24)

then-No. 4 Duke (72-58, Jan. 31)

And here's my game-by-game predictions for the remainder of the season, which span five games on the road and three contests inside Cassell Coliseum.

NC State (Feb. 7)

Prediction: Loss

Tech's provisional record: 16-8, 5-6 ACC

N.C. State is an all-around balanced unit; four players average between 13.5 and 14.7 points per game, anchored by Darrion Williams. The Wolfpack have been effective on both ends of the floor, boasting the 19th-highest offensive rating, per Ken Pomeroy's metrics, while its defense clocks in at No. 39.

Moreover, this game is on the road in Raleigh, North Carolina, leading me to think that the Hokies absorb another ACC loss on the road.

No. 20 Clemson (Feb. 11)

Prediction: Loss

Tech's provisional record: 16-9, 5-7 ACC

Though Clemson's offense clocks in at a relatively pedestrian No. 68 ranking on KenPom, its defense is an elite No. 15. Its adjusted tempo mark is also sitting at no. 325, and early on in the season, slower-tempo teams forced Virginia Tech into serious stretches of trouble.

While Clemson ranks No. 6 in the ACC on KenPom's net rating, the Tigers should be favored by a relatively safe margin and I think that Virginia Tech loses again on the road.

Florida State (Feb. 14)

Prediction: Win

Tech's provisional record: 17-9, 6-7 ACC

This is one of three must-win contests for the Hokies, in my opinion, alongside their other two home games vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 21) and Boston College (March 3). Virginia Tech cannot afford a miscue at home; its remaining opponents at Cassell combine for a 106.3 average rating on KenPom.

The Seminoles are among the ACC's lowest echelon, having struggled through a stretch where it dropped six of seven games, including a 113-69 loss to NC State.

Florida State is a team that Virginia Tech can, and must, beat. The Seminoles are anchored by Robert McCray V; if that name sounds familiar, it's because McCray was on Jacksonville last year, a team that took down the Hokies in Cassell, 74-64, in the 2024-25 campaign.

Miami (Feb. 17)

Prediction: Win

Tech's provisional record: 18-9, 7-7 ACC

If there's going to be an upset win on the Hokies' remaining schedule that boosts their chances for an NCAA Tournament bid, I think it comes here. With Virginia Tech narrowly sitting outside the 68-team field on ESPN's Bracketology at the current moment, I believe that the Hokies need to seize at least one of their contests on the road — all of which register as Quad 1 games — to have a very good chance of hearing their name called for March Madness on Selection Sunday.

Moreover, Miami is relatively vulnerable compared to the other Quadrant 1 teams remaining on the Hokies' slate. The Hurricanes lost to Florida State and California; the Hokies will play the former on Feb. 14 and defeated the latter, 78-75, on Jan. 10. I think that this will be a close-fought slugfest but believe that Virginia Tech emerges with its second win on the road in league play.

Wake Forest (Feb. 21)

Prediction: Win

Tech's provisional record: 19-9, 8-7 ACC

Virginia Tech needs a win over Wake Forest badly, especially due to the fact that the Demon Deacons have only won one of their last seven games. Wake Forest has lost to Miami, North Carolina, SMU, Duke, Pitt and NC State, while it's only toppled Florida State and did so by just one point. The Demon Deacons also rank below the Hokies in offensive rating (No. 87) and defensive rating (No. 79); by comparison, the Hokies rank No. 76 and No. 57, respectively.

Though Virginia Tech isn't on much of an upward trajectory right now, the Demon Deacons are clearly pointing downward, offering the Hokies room to salvage some resume points from its loss to Wake Forest in January.

No. 14 North Carolina (Feb. 28)

Prediction: Loss

Tech's provisional record: 19-10, 8-8 ACC

Though North Carolina has proven vulnerable at times, nearly blowing its lead to Syracuse last night before keying in to win by 10, the Tar Heels still are among the ACC's top squads.

Though Virginia Tech's road record at this point would be 2-5 in my projections, I think that's due to a difficult schedule draw. The majority of the squads that the Hokies play on the road are top ACC teams, and I think they should be well-positioned to make the NCAA Tournament if they can snag one or two games on the road.

Boston College (March 3)

Prediction: Win

Tech's provisional record: 20-10, 9-8 ACC

Boston College has historically been a difficult team for Virginia Tech to work past; last season, the Hokies fell to the Eagles, 54-36, in a languid and insipid affair in Conte Forum.

I do think that Virginia Tech possesses enough firepower to slip by in this one, though the margin may be closer than fans desire.

No. 18 Virginia (March 7)

Prediction: Loss

Tech's provisional record: 20-11, 9-9 ACC

Though Virginia Tech vanquished Virginia back on Dec. 31, the Cavaliers have only lost one game since, a 85-80 defeat at the hands of then-No. 22 North Carolina.

Also, John Paul Jones has historically been a difficult arena for the Hokies to win in, leading me to think that Virginia Tech won't emerge victorious in the second installment of the Commonwealth Clash.

However, if the Hokies can acquit themselves well and keep the game competitive, they should be in a decent position in regard to their March Madness hopes.

