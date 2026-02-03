Hughes: Virginia Tech Men's Hoops In Need of a Road Win to Keep NCAA Tournament Hopes Solid

Could Virginia Tech men's basketball hoops lose its final five ACC contests on the road and still make the NCAA Tournament? Potentially — but the potential unease around the Hokies' March Madness odds would be quelled significantly with a win (or two) on the road. Here's a quick look at Virginia Tech's final eight games, with road contests shaded in bold:

no matter the elements ❄️ Cassell always delivers 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Ytiqn33Yqa — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 1, 2026

@ NC State (Feb. 7)

@ No. 20 Clemson (Feb. 11)

vs. Florida State (Feb. 14)

@ Miami (Feb. 17)

vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 21)

@ No. 14 North Carolina (Feb. 28)

vs. Boston College (March 3)

@ No. 18 Virginia (March 7)

So, let's say in a hypothetical end to the season, Virginia Tech claims one of the five road games on its schedule. With a 20-11 record, a 9-9 record in league play and a strong effort in the league games it did lose, the Hokies would be in a solid position to make the NCAA Tournament.

But let's counter that the Hokies claim their three games at home in Cassell Coliseum, while losing their remaining five road contests. That places them at 19-12 overall, with an 8-10 ACC mark and only one Quad 1 victory, as things stand at the time of writing.

Virginia Tech's best chance to claim a victory likely comes against Miami on Feb. 17; the Hurricanes are the lowest-rated remaining opponent on the road, sitting at No. 38 in the NET rankings at the time of writing. The Hokies have an 8-12 overall record against Miami in Coral Gables and have gone 3-3 in such contests under current head coach Mike Young.

Though Virginia Tech toppled Virginia, 95-85, in a triple-overtime thriller Dec. 31, the Cavaliers have been a dramatically better team, winning seven of their last eight. The Hokies have struggled in John Paul Jones Arena as of late, going 2-8 in their last 10 meetings there against Virginia. Tech lost eight of its previous nine prior to the 2024-25 season, where it beat Virginia 75-74.

Virginia Tech could be able to take down NC State; the Hokies enter the contest having won their last three in PNC Arena over the Wolfpack, including their infamous 47-24 over NC State on Feb. 2, 2019.

I think that if the Hokies can take down two of their five opponents on the road and take care of business in their three home games, they should be good in regard to NCAA Tournament hopes.

Here's a quick look at each team remaining on Tech's schedule, by adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency on KenPom:

NC State: No. 19 offense, No. 39 defense

Clemson: No. 68 offense, No. 15 defense

Florida State: No. 102 offense, No. 109 defense

Miami: No. 47 offense, No. 47 defense

Wake Forest: No. 87 offense, No. 79 defense

North Carolina: No. 18 offense, No. 53 defense

Boston College: No. 275 offense, No. 51 defense

Virginia: No. 16 offense, No. 30 defense

In comparison, Virginia Tech ranks No. 76 in offensive efficiency and No. 57 in defensive efficiency, per Pomeroy's metrics. That offensive tally is higher than three teams remaining on its schedule, while its defense tally is higher than two teams. However, Virginia Tech is within 10 spots against four teams on offense and four teams in defense.

The Hokies' next game against NC State on the road in Raleigh, North Carolina will take place on Saturday, Feb. 7 at noon ET. The game will be broadcast on The CW Network and was moved forward 90 minutes from its original start time of 1:30 p.m. ET.

