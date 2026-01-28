Updated NET, KenPom Rankings for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball After Georgia Tech Win

Virginia Tech men's basketball is now halfway through its 2025-26 ACC slate. Through nine ACC games, the Hokies are 5-4 in league play, with seven of their league contests coming down to two possessions or less.

The Hokies were led on Tuesday by a 20-point effort from guard Ben Hammond. The true sophomore has come on strong as of late, averaging a team-high 17 points per game in ACC contests.

Wing Neoklis Avdalas has been limited thus far in league play;' the Greek freshman has averaged 10.6 points, fifth-most on the team, 4.7 assists and 2.7 turnovers in nine ACC games. Avdalas has also been limited to 31.1% from the field, 18.8% from the arc and 67.7% from the stripe.

On KenPom, the Hokies now sit at No. 56, one spot above where they entered their Tuesday tilt vs. Georgia Tech. The Hokies now hold a net rating of +13.61, an adjusted offensive rating of 115.6 (No. 77), an adjusted defensive rating of 102.0 (No. 53), an adjusted tempo of 68.1 (No. 134), a luck factor of +.040 (No. 93) and a strength of schedule net rating of +5.99 (No. 62).

On NET, Virginia Tech now sits at No. 55; the Hokies hold a 1-5 record in Quad 1 games, a 6-1 mark in Quad 2 showdowns and a 9-0 record against Quad 3/4 opponents. Syracuse, who was originally in Quad 1 at the time of the Hokies' win on Jan. 21, has now slipped to No. 83, eight spots outside the threshold to qualify for a Quad 1 road victory.

Virginia Tech is the second-to-last team in ESPN's bracketology as of yesterday morning (pre-Georgia Tech), rendering every remaining contest on the schedule crucial to the Hokies' hopes of fighting for a bid to March Madness. Three straight Quad 1 games are next on Virginia Tech's docket: a home game vs. Duke on Jan. 31, followed by road tests against N.C. State (Feb. 7) and Clemson (Feb. 11).

The Hokies will have nearly an entire week off, though, from Duke to N.C. State, allotting them valuable time to key in before entering the home stretch of the ACC schedule. Per the ACC standings leaderboard, Virginia Tech ranks sixth in the league at the time of writing, though the Hokies' winning percentage sits at eighth in the ACC.

Virginia Tech's next challenge comes against the No. 4 Blue Devils on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. ET. The contest will be carried on ESPN. The Hokies have a 12-1 record at home, with their lone defeat being a 69-68 defeat at the hands of Stanford on Jan. 7.

