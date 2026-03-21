Projecting Virginia Tech's Starting Lineup For the 2026-2027 Season

Virginia Tech upgraded their talent from the previous season and it nearly resulted in an at large bid in the NCAA Tournament. If the Hokies had been able to turn a couple of close losses into close wins, Mike Young's team might have made it to the Big Dance instead of not going playing at all.

The core pieces of this team has a chance to return next year and make a run at a tournament bid.

Let's take a look at what the starting lineup might look like for the Hokies next season.

Note: Players could decide to enter the NBA Draft or the transfer portal. This is a lineup projection of the current roster.

G- Ben Hammond

Hammond took a big jump this season and if he can keep progressing, he could turn into one of the best guards in the ACC. Hammond averaged 13.2 PPG and 3.2 APG while shooting 43% from three on 3.2 three point attempts per game.

His size can lead him to get picked on on defense, but Hammond is a strong scorer and can take over games when he gets hot. He should be an easy starter for the Hokies next season.

G- Jaden Schutt

I think Schutt has a chance to enter the starting lineup next season for Virginia Tech.

Schutt played in 32 games this season for Virginia Tech and averaged 7.7 points per game and shot 38.5% from three. Between Schutt, Bedford, and Hammond, Virginia Tech should be able to put together one of the top three point shooting teams in the ACC and maybe the country.

F- Neo Avdalas

Until we get clarification on whether Avdalas is going to be back at Virginia Tech next season, I am going to project him in, though that could change if he opts to enter the portal or head to the NBA.

There is no doubt that Avdalas was disappointing this season after coming into with potential lottery pick hype, but there is still talent there. If he wants to be back, I think that Virginia Tech should bring him back and hope he improves.

F- Amani Hansberry

Hansberry was the top player on the Hokies this past season and was one of the top transfers in the entire country in terms of impact.

Hansberry averaaged 14.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and shot 49.3% from the field and 35.3% from three. He has a chance to really improve his stock as an NBA prospect next season and I think he could be a first team All-ACC player next season if he returns.

C- Christian Gurdak

There might not be another player that needs to take a leap for Virginia Tech more than Christian Gurdak. Gurdak has a lot of talent and can give the Hokies something they have been missing.

Gurdak played in 31 games this past season and averaged 5.6 PPG and 4.4 RPG while shooting 63% from the field. He has a chance to make a huge leap and make this Virginia Tech lineup one of the best in the ACC next season.