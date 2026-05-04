Bart Torvik Projects VT As Top-50 Team Heading Into 2026-27 Season

Virginia Tech men's basketball is in the midst of another transition period. After welcoming 10 newcomers for the 2025-26 season, the Hokies failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season. After bowing out to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament with a 95-89 loss, Virginia Tech preemptively declined a National Invitation Tournament (NIT) bid, automatically ending its season with a 19-13 (8-10 ACC) record.

Torvik's preseason 2027 rankings slotted Virginia Tech at No. 46. For reference, here's a list of the other schools between the 41-50 range.

No. 41: Auburn

No. 42: Texas A&M

No. 43: Iowa

No. 44: Kentucky

No. 45: VCU

No. 46: Virginia Tech

No. 47: Xavier

No. 48: Wisconsin

No. 49: SMU

No. 50: TCU

Virginia Tech ended last season in Torvik's rankings at No. 58 in the rankings. Torvik's metrics ahead of the 2026-27 season project a balanced offensive and defensive effort. Virginia Tech's adjusted offensive efficiency is projected to finish at 116.1 (No. 48). The defense clocks in one spot higher at 98.9 (No. 47).

Virginia Tech currently has four non-conference games set for the 2026-27 season: Coppin State (Nov. 3), Old Dominion (Nov. 27), Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 10) and VMI (Dec. 21).

Virginia Tech has four non-conference buy-games locked in for the 2026-27 season:

Nov 3rd: Coppin State ($95k)

Nov 27th: Old Dominion ($95k)

Dec 10: UMES ($90k)

Dec 21: VMI ($90k)



(Per Public Records obtained by @TheD1Docket) — The D1 Docket (@TheD1Docket) April 3, 2026

Maryland Eastern Shore is the lowest-ranked of the four teams in Torvik's preseason metrics, slotting at No. 361 — fifth-to-last in Division I. Coppin State isn't far behind, coming in at No. 351. VMI clocks in at No. 310, while Old Dominion is the highest-ranked team in Torvik's metrics at No. 229.

The Hokies' 2026-27 roster is currently set to return five players, four of which have seen game action: senior forward Amani Hansberry, junior guards Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson, sophomore forward Sin'Cere Jones and freshman center Solomon Davis.

Virginia Tech's 2026-27 season is set to be the eighth under head coach Mike Young; under Young's tenure, the Hokies have qualified for a pair of NCAA Tournaments, but have not done so since the 2021-22 season. Tech has qualified for the tournament via an at-large bid once in Young's tenure, doing so in the 2020-21 season — Young's second as the head whistle of the Hokies.

In regard to contract details, Young has one year left on his contract, which is set to expire on March 15, 2027, according to public documents obtained via FOIA. Young is set to earn $3 million ($600,000 base; $2.4 million supplemental compensation). His supplemental compensation is paid on a quarterly basis.