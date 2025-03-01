Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Virginia Tech Basketball vs Syracuse
Virginia Tech fought hard on Tuesday vs Louisville, but the Hokies came up short of being able to pull off the upset. They are back at home today vs Syracuse and Virginia Tech could use a win to improve their hopes of getting a first round bye in the ACC Tournament, however remote they might be.
As the Atlantic Coast Conference expanded to 18 teams this season, only the top 15 teams will advance to the ACC tournament in Charlotte, March 11-15. Tech is in a four-way tie for ninth in the ACC standings at 7-10 following Wednesday’s slate of games. Two of the Hokies’ three remaining opponents rank higher than them in the ACC standings: vs. North Carolina (tied for fifth) and at Clemson (tied for second).
Virginia Tech trails 13-7 in the all-time series against Syracuse. The Hokies have won four of the last eight matchups, including the last meeting in Blacksburg – an 85-70 Tech victory on Jan. 28, 2023. Under then-first year head coach Adrian Autry, Syracuse cruised to an 84- 71 win in the last meeting between the two sides at JMA Wireless Dome. The first game of the series was played on Feb. 28, 1976 in Syracuse - a 92-81 win by the Hokies. Tech is 5-3 against the Orange at home, including 2-1 under Mike Young. This will only be the third game in the VT-Syracuse series that Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim will not be on the sideline. He called the Tech Louisville this past Tuesday.
Adrian Autry was named head coach of Syracuse men’s basketball following the completion of the 2022-23 season. He was selected to replace Boeheim, who held the post for 47 years. He broke through at the college level in 2008 when Autry was hired by then-Tech head coach Seth Greenberg as the Hokies’ director of basketball operations. Autry was later elevated to assistant coach
in 2010-11. Autry returned to his alma mater ahead of the 2011-12 season as an assistant coach. He was promoted to associate head coach in March 2017.The Hokies have gotten extraordinary contributions from their reserves this season. They average 26.4 bench points per game. Tech has combined for 95 bench points in its last two games (53 at Miami and 42 vs. Louisville). VT is on pace to record its best bench points average since 2016-17 (28.6 per game).
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 3.5 point favorite today vs Syracuse and the over/under is set at 143.5.
Prediction
This is a big game for Virginia Tech. This will be the last time they will be favored in the regular season due to having North Carolina and Clemson still on the schedule and while anything can happen, they will be heavy underdogs in those games. The Hokies have an opportunity to get a win today and keep their hopes of a first round bye in the ACC Tournament alive. I think Mike Young is the superior coach in this game and he will be the difference in a Virginia Tech victory.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 75, Syracuse 68 (Virginia Tech -3.5 and Under)
