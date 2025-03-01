Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies dominate Indiana State at Keith LeClair Classic
Sophomore Brett Renfrow started on the bump for the Hokies and threw an exceptional five innings, striking out nine and allowing zero runs. This marks Renfrow's second game with a 0.00 ERA, the first during the Hokies' season opener against Bucknell in which Tech dominated 19-0. Over the summer, the Manassas native was invited to pitch for the Collegiate National Team Summer Tour, and pitched two extraordinary innings, allowing just one batter to reach base.
Junior Garrett Michel set the stage for the Hokies, recording his first of two doubles in the top of the second. Jackson Cherry was able to capitalize on Michel's double, drawing a walk with bases loaded to put Tech's first run on the board. This opened the door for a flurry of Hokie runs, scoring the fourth run, resulting in a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second.
Cherry continued to light up the scoreboard, beating out a potential inning-ending double play in the third to score Tech's fifth run, and ripping a sac-fly in the fifth to bring home their seventh run.
The Sycamores were able to get two runs on Andrew Sentlinger in the bottom of the sixth, but struggled to gain enough momentum at the plate to fight off the Hokies.
In the final inning, freshman Hudson Lutterman recorded his first double of the season, scoring Sam Tackett. Freshman Anderson French followed up with a two-RBI single to finish off the Hokies dazzling performance at the Keith LeClair Classic.
The Hokies continue in the Keith LeClair Classic with a battle against Kent State. First pitch is scheduled for 12PM EST.
Additional Links
NFL Combine Results- Virginia Tech Cornerback Dorian Strong
NFL Combine: 40-Yard Dash Results Are in for Virginia Tech Cornerback Dorian Strong
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies loss vs Boston College