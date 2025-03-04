Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Virginia Tech vs North Carolina Basketball
Virginia Tech overcame a double-digit deficit on Saturday to defeat Syracuse and now they will look to upset North Carolina. The Tar Heels come into this game squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and need every win they can get.
The Hokies trail in the all-time series, 73-17. The first game of the series was played on Feb. 15, 1912 in Blacksburg. No. 7 North Carolina throttled Tech, 96-81, last season in Chapel Hill behind Armando Bacot (25 points) and RJ Davis (20). VT had won two straight in the series prior to the last meeting, taking down No. 18 UNC, 80-72, in Blacksburg on Dec. 4, 2022. Tech’s 72-59 win over North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Tournament semifinals ended a four-game losing skid against the Tar Heels. The Hokies’ last loss to UNC in Blacksburg was on Feb. 19, 2022 (57-65). Tech is 9-22 all-time against UNC in Blacksburg. Coach Young is 3-5 against North Carolina as head coach of the Hokies.
Tech center Mylyjael Poteat returned to the lineup Saturday after missing a game due to a bone bruise to his knee. Mike Young was anticipating him to play around 15 minutes, but the fifth-year big man logged 25 minutes, with 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting.
“Mylyjael’s a good example of our team,” Jaydon Young said. “He fought all week just trying to get back and do recovery and everything, and to come back and play the way he did, he’s a fighter and he’s our leader, so we look up to Mylyjael.”
The Hokies have gotten extraordinary contributions from their reserves this season. They average 27.1 bench points per game. Tech has combined for 142 bench points in its last three games (53 at Miami, 42 vs. Louisville and 47 vs. Syracuse). VT is on pace to record its best bench points average since 2016-17 (28.6 per game). Tech’s underclassmen combined to score 83 of its 101 points vs. Syracuse.
As the Atlantic Coast Conference expanded to 18 teams this season, only the top 15 teams will advance to the ACC tournament in Charlotte, March 11-15. Tech is in ninth place in the ACC standings at 8-10 following Saturday’s slate of games. VT is one game ahead of a three-way tie between FSU, Pitt, and UVA for 10th. The Hokies’ two remaining opponents rank higher than them in the ACC standings: vs. North Carolina (tied for fourth) and at Clemson (tied for second).
Tech’s 101 points against Syracuse are the most since it scored 103 in a win over Washington in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17, 2017 It was also the program’s first overtime win since Darius Maddox hit the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Clemson in the 2022 ACC Tournament en route to the title. The last time the Hokies scored 100 or more against an ACC foe was Feb. 13, 2011 vs.Georgia Tech (W, 102-77).
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, North Carolina is a 7.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 148.5.
Prediction
Virginia Tech had several times where it looked like they were going to be unable to pull off the win on Saturday vs Syracuse, but Mike Young's team just finds a way. They are going to be facing a desperate North Carolina team tonight, one that can't afford another loss to their resume. Hubert Davis's team is playing like they want to secure an NCAA Tournament bid and I think the North Carolina offense, which has scored at least 88 points in four of the last five games, will be too much for the Hokies.
Final Score: North Carolina 89, Virginia Tech 78 (North Carolina (-7.5 and Over)
