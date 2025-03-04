Can Virginia Tech Make a Cinderella Run and win The ACC?
Before this season started, Virginia Tech made a significant coaching change, disappointing many Hokie fans and leaving them wondering about the future.
Today, the Hokies have found a replacement, Head Coach Megan Duffy. In her first season, she led the Hokies to another ACC tournament appearance and another winning season, finishing 18-11, good enough for 8th in the ACC Conference. But the question remains, "Can the Hokies make a Cinderella run and win the ACC?"
Anything is possible, but the likely answer is no. This is because of the challenging teams they would face on the way to the finals and the strong opponents they are likely to encounter in the finals.
Let's begin with their first opponent on the schedule: Georgia Tech. In the only game the Hokies played against the Yellow Jackets, they went into double overtime. The Hokies capitalized on Georgia Tech's cold shooting during that period. Despite being down by nine points in the third quarter, the Hokies made a comeback. They won against a Georgia Tech team that had been undefeated up to that point, consistently beating opponents by double figures and allowing an average of only 57 points per game.
If the Hokies were to win, they would go on to play NC State, whom they lost by 28 points earlier this season, 85-57 at NC State. This game wasn't close from the beginning, as the Hokies saw themselves down by as many as 17 in the first quarter. In this game against the Wolfpack, the Hokies shot below season averages in every category: 39% from the field, 18% from three-point range, and 54% from the free throw line. The Hokies had 13 turnovers and finished the game, giving up 16 points off of turnovers.
Let's take a look at if the Hokies played Florida State. Based on the last matchup, the Hokies wouldn't likely be favored in this one either, as they lost the previous meeting by 31 points. In this game, we saw the Hokies struggle with taking care of the basketball as they had 24 turnovers and gave up 34 points off of turnovers and 18 fast break points. Virginia Tech struggled with shooting the ball in this one as they shot 37% from the field, 25% from three-point range, and allowed a season-high 40 points from Guard Ta'Niya Latson.
The game was quite captivating in Virginia Tech's matchup against Notre Dame this season. The Hokies managed to keep things competitive in the first half, going into halftime trailing by only four points, with a score of 36-32. They held the lead for a significant portion of the first half. However, the situation shifted after the break, and the Hokies struggled, getting outscored 25-14 in the third quarter. Ultimately, they fell to the Irish with a final score of 77-61.
Although the Hokies have had some tough matchups in the ACC this season, as I said earlier, anything is possible! But in the coming days, we should have an answer to the question, "Can Virginia Tech Make a Cinderella Run and win the ACC?"
Additional Links: