NCAA Explains Why Virginia Tech Was Ineligible To Host A Regional In the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament

Virginia Tech softball is set to travel for NCAA Regional play for the fourth consecutive season, following the announcement of the bracket Sunday evening. The Hokies (46-10, 18-6 ACC) are set to travel on the road to Baton Rouge, La., facing off against South Alabama on Friday, May 15, at 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN+). No. 16 LSU (host) and Akron are the other two teams in the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Hokies — placed into the 17-20 seeding window, a byproduct of the new 32-team seeding rules that place five- to eight-seeds in each of the eight quadrants — did not meet the criteria to host, specifically when it came to hotels situated within the required limit (30 miles, 45 minutes), according to NCAA Division I Softball Committee chair Natalie Honnen. Virginia Tech’s graduation ceremonies commence in Blacksburg starting this Wednesday, and it goes through Saturday, May 16. That collides with regional times, which are set for Friday, May 15, through Sunday, May 17.

Virginia Tech was not named a top-16 seed regardless, a note that Honnen remarked was irrespective of the hosting question. To the committee, the Hokies could not host a regional, but they also were not in a ranking position to do so either. Per Honnen, the hotel locations – of which there were three – were 50-plus minutes away from the Blacksburg campus.

“Virginia Tech is in a position with graduation, [where] those hotel rooms are tied up years in advance,” Honnen said. “[Virginia Tech’s ineligibility to host] did not come into our decision of the top 16 seeds.”

Virginia Tech finished 18th in the RPI and earned its seventh straight regional not. The Hokies began the season with a 22-2 mark, their best start in program history. Those lone two losses came in the Queen City Classic in Charlotte, where Virginia Tech sustained two resume-denting losses to Charlotte (No. 68 in RPI) and Michigan State (No. 151 in RPI).

“A lot of these wins at the end of the day, a lot of your non-conference schedule is going to be in February, March, before you have conference play, so it did play a factor,” Honnen said. “… But when we look at some of those other metrics that we just mentioned — top-25 games, top-50, number of games in Quad 4 and strength of schedule — at the end of the day, a lot of those metrics are in favor of the teams that we put in that 16 and 15 spot.”

The Hokies also sustained losses to Georgia Tech (6-2, 9-7) and Liberty (10-9) later in the season. The Yellow Jackets and Flames ranked No. 45 and No. 66 in the RPI. In the ACC

Virginia Tech was not named one of the top 16 seeds, and Honnen frequently mentioned during the post-bracket reveal media call that Virginia Tech’s ineligibility to host a regional did not play a role in it being situated outside the top 16.

"What I'm saying is that Virginia Tech is not a top-16 seed,” Honnen said. “So, from a host perspective, if there was a situation where Tech was in the top 16, they were not going to be able to host because of the locations of the hotels that were outside of our parameters. But that did not come into our thought process when we were seeding the top 16."

Honnen pointed to Virginia Tech’s 11-16 record against Quadrant 1 teams, opposed to LSU (No. 13 RPI, 11-16 Quad One) and Texas A&M (No. 17 RPI, 14-14 Quad One), which received the final two hosting bids.

“When you’re comparing them to the last 15, 16 [seeds], they had more Quad 3 and 4 losses than Texas A&M and LSU,” Honnen said. “Their non-conference schedule as well, they were No. 156 from a non-conference perspective. They were discussed, but they were not the 15 or 16 seed — and it had nothing to do with their bid.”

Virginia Tech rolled up a 6-0 mark against the SEC in regular-season play, doing so against South Carolina, Georgia and Auburn in February. The Hokies played LSU last season, falling in a two-day, two-game set with scores of 7-4 and 7-2. However, the Hokies’ three Quad 3/Quad 4 losses played a factor in separating the team from a regional hosting nod.

On the KPI metric, Michigan State knocked Virginia Tech’s KPI rating down 0.367 points, while the losses to Liberty and Charlotte resulted in dents of 0.120 and 0.105 points respectively. Coupled with its series loss to Georgia Tech, the Hokies came up just short of qualifying to host regionals, though their season has remained impressive.

“Going into this season, we thought that we had a really good schedule lined up for us,” said Virginia Tech head coach Pete D’Amour. “We just got unlucky with some teams that we played didn’t have the years that we thought they would have. You get a projected RPI, what do you think it’s going to be? … We just don’t know what teams are going to be like.”

It is the seventh season in a row that Virginia Tech has qualified into a regional.

“Consistency,” D’Amour said. “It's just one of those things where I've been in this room one time in my career, not knowing if you're gonna make it or not, and it hasn't been here. We know we're going. Where are we going? So, we're just a consistently good program.”

Virginia Tech qualified for the ACC championship game this year for the first time since the 2012 season. The Hokies advanced via a 3-1 quarterfinal win over six-seed Virginia — junior Emma Mazzarone threw a career-high 14 strikeouts that game — and a 5-0 semifinal victory over two-seed Duke, the first time the Blue Devils had been shut out all year. Virginia Tech lost 2-1 to Florida State in the tournament final.

“We were in the game the whole time,” D’Amour said. “They’re hosting… and we proved that we belong in the field with them.”

Should the Hokies make it out of the Baton Rouge Regional, it would be the first time since the 2022 campaign that the team has made it to a Super Regional. It is the fourth straight season that Virginia Tech will play a regional on the road; however, the Hokies played 43 neutral or road games this season and only 13 at home.

“I don’t think our kids care [about hosting a regional],” D’Amour said. “… To be good here, you have to be good on the road. That’s just the way it is. … It’s not our first rodeo. We know what’s going on.”