Hughes: Death By A Thousand Cuts Could Define Virginia Tech's Season — But The ACC Tournament Still Awaits

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Thirty-one games have elapsed. The regular season is over. And for some, the feeling about Virginia Tech men's hoops is of a missed opportunity. or rather, the feeling of several that, bit by bit, have eroded the Hokies' chances of making it to the NCAA Tournament in an at-large capacity for the first time in five years.

To start, a look at the numbers. Four one-possession games lost. Five lost by two possessions or less. Seven decided by single-digit margins. And most recently, a 76-72 loss to No. 13 Virginia that featured a insidiously slow start, an unsuccessful rally and missed free throws. If that Cavaliers loss sounds familiar in nature to other losses this season, that's because one of those attributions can be attached to another defeat this season and be a one-to-one comparison. There are games this season, where Virginia Tech has endured a slow start (ex: Miami). There are games this season where the Hokies have made a too-little, too-late rally (ex: Wake Forest, Duke, NC State - to an extent). And free throws (ex: UVa., SMU, Stanford).

All of those cuts have added up, and they paint a picture for the ACC Tournament that is strikingly simple: Virginia Tech must win a multitude of games to make up for its shortcomings in league play.

That's not to say the Hokies are a bad team. Far from it. Virginia Tech has proven competitive at points in nearly all of its contests in ACC play. The Hokies hung around with then-No. 4 — and now No. 1 — Duke, closing the margin to six with under seven minutes to go before falling away. Save for a four-minute close to the first half, Virginia Tech was relatively even with then-No. 23 Louisville. The Hokies were up within under a minute to go against Wake Forest, Stanford, SMU and Miami.

Yet, all those games I just mentioned ended in defeats.

Interestingly enough, Virginia Tech ranked No. 12 in the ACC preseason media poll, a polling result that sparked debate. Now, that preseason ranking has become reality — by way of a thousand cuts. The Hokies are better than the No. 12 team in the conference, though by osmosis of their proclivity to keep games close for either good or bad, they're not in the tier of being ACC contenders.

Virginia Tech ended their slate with an 8-10 record in league play. Granted, that record came in an ACC far better than the year before it, but the point remains: It is hard for an ACC squad to possess a losing record in league play.

Then again, the argument can be made for a tournament case by utilizing several statistics. One can point to VIrginia Tech's pair of Quadrant 1 victories, and an optimist could mention that North Carolina made it in last year with only one.

One can point to the favorable path that Virginia Tech draws in the first three rounds of the ACC Tournament. A first-round matchup against a Wake Forest team that the Hokies thumped by 19 two weeks ago. If it wins that, Virginia Tech would then contest fifth-seeded Clemson; the Hokies were victorious 76-66 in Littlejohn Coliseum Feb. 11, less than a month prior to today.

If Virginia Tech were to make it to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, it'd draw No. 4 seed North Carolina. Though the Hokies lost to the Tar Heels Feb. 28, 89-82, the score was equal at halftime, and Virginia Tech competed at spurts in the second half.

The problem with picking the first case? This year's ACC is a cut above last year, and Virginia Tech is fighting with several other ACC teams at or near the bubble like NC State, SMU, Stanford and California.

The former three teams all have a head-to-head advantage over Virginia Tech this year, while California narrowly lost to the Hokies 78-75 on Jan. 10.

But as has been witnessed time and time again, nothing is truly certain when it's on the bubble until Selection Sunday actually arrives. Virginia Tech had chances to cement a more secure case for March Madness. Now, it's left waiting to see if what it produces in the ACC Tournament will be enough to carry it over the line — or if its thousand cuts will restrain the team from making the Big Dance for the fourth consecutive season.